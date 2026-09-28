Carlos E. Sanchez, MD: Dr. Carlos E. Sanchez Joins Faculty for EVOQUE Tricuspid Valve Replacement and ICE Program at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

Interventional cardiologist shares real-world experience using intracardiac echocardiography to guide transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement during a physician education program in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Interventional cardiologist Carlos E. Sanchez, MD, will serve as faculty for an advanced structural heart education program at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital on September 28-29, 2026, focused on transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) with the EVOQUE system and the use of intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) to guide the procedure.

Dr. Sanchez was invited to share his clinical experience with the adoption of 3D ICE for structural heart interventions, including procedural workflow, imaging considerations, and lessons that may be relevant to other structural heart programs incorporating the technology.

Key Highlights

The two-day physician education program takes place at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital on September 28-29, 2026.

The program focuses on transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement using the EVOQUE system and 3D intracardiac echocardiography for intraprocedural imaging.

On September 29, approximately six EVOQUE procedures using ICE are expected to be livestreamed from the cardiac catheterization laboratory to visiting physicians in an auditorium.

Dr. Sanchez and fellow faculty will lead educational discussions surrounding procedural technique, imaging, ICE adoption, and workflow during the live cases.

Small groups of participating physicians will rotate into the catheterization laboratory to observe procedural setup and workflow firsthand.

"Being invited to programs like this provides an opportunity to exchange techniques, teach, and learn alongside other experienced heart teams," said Dr. Sanchez. "The goal is to share what we have learned using 3D ICE in complex structural heart interventions while also bringing back insights from other programs that can help us continue improving patient care."

What Is Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement?

Transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement is a catheter-based approach to replacing a diseased tricuspid valve without traditional open-heart surgery. In February 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Edwards EVOQUE Tricuspid Valve Replacement System for patients with symptomatic severe tricuspid regurgitation despite optimal medical therapy when tricuspid valve replacement is considered appropriate by a multidisciplinary heart team.

Intracardiac echocardiography uses an ultrasound catheter positioned inside the heart to provide real-time imaging during cardiovascular procedures. The use of advanced ICE, including three-dimensional ICE, is an evolving imaging strategy for complex structural heart interventions and may allow heart teams to modify traditional procedural imaging and workflow.

The Physician Education Program

The program begins September 28 with a peer-to-peer faculty discussion. Dr. Sanchez and other faculty members will discuss their experience incorporating ICE, including potential benefits, technical considerations, challenges, and lessons learned during adoption.

Educational objectives include understanding the role of ICE during EVOQUE procedures, examining procedural planning and execution, reviewing catheterization laboratory considerations, and establishing learning objectives for the following day's cases.

On September 29, the Piedmont team will perform live procedures while faculty lead educational discussions for participating physicians. Faculty will discuss procedural and imaging considerations as the cases progress and answer questions from attendees.

Why Physician-to-Physician Education Matters

The adoption of complex structural heart procedures requires collaboration among interventional cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, imaging specialists, anesthesiologists, nurses, technologists, and other members of the multidisciplinary heart team. Live-case programs and peer-to-peer education provide opportunities for physicians and heart teams to observe techniques, discuss procedural decision-making, and share experience with emerging technologies and workflows. Dr. Sanchez has participated in national and international scientific meetings and physician education programs focused on structural heart interventions and advanced intracardiac imaging.

Frequently Asked Questions About Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement and ICE

Q: What is transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement?

A: Transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement, or TTVR, is a catheter-based procedure designed to replace the tricuspid valve without conventional open-heart surgery. The EVOQUE system received FDA approval in February 2024 for appropriately selected patients with symptomatic severe tricuspid regurgitation despite optimal medical therapy.

Q: What is intracardiac echocardiography (ICE)?

A: Intracardiac echocardiography is an imaging technique that uses an ultrasound catheter positioned inside the heart to provide real-time visualization of cardiac structures during procedures.

Q: Why is ICE being used during transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement?

A: Advanced 3D ICE can provide real-time intraprocedural visualization of the tricuspid valve and surrounding cardiac structures from within the heart. In appropriately selected patients, an ICE-guided strategy can allow TTVR to be performed under conscious sedation without reliance on transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) and general anesthesia, thereby avoiding the additional risks and procedural requirements associated with those approaches.

In Dr. Sanchez's clinical experience, this streamlined strategy has also facilitated procedural workflow and patient recovery and may improve cath lab throughput and scheduling efficiency, with selected patients potentially progressing toward next-day discharge.

Q: What is Dr. Carlos E. Sanchez's role in the Piedmont program?

A: Dr. Sanchez is serving as faculty for the September 28-29 physician education program at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. He will share his experience incorporating ICE into structural heart procedures and participate in educational discussions surrounding the live EVOQUE cases.

Q: Who participates in structural heart live-case education programs?

A: These programs bring together physicians and other members of structural heart teams interested in learning or refining procedural techniques. Participants can observe cases, discuss imaging and procedural strategy, and exchange experience with faculty and other heart teams.

About Carlos E. Sanchez, MD

Carlos E. Sanchez, MD, is an interventional cardiologist specializing in complex coronary and structural heart disease interventions and practices within a large healthcare system in Columbus, Ohio. His clinical and academic work focuses on transcatheter valve interventions and advanced intracardiac imaging. He has served as a principal investigator in clinical trials and has contributed to peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, physician education programs, and presentations at national and international scientific meetings.

Outside of his clinical practice, Dr. Sanchez is an entrepreneur and co-founder of The Luxe MedSpa, a physician-led wellness center, and Calmara, a functional energy beverage company. These ventures are independent of his hospital-based clinical practice.

Media Contact

Gloria Olson

619-227-8068

glorialolson@gmail.com

SOURCE: Carlos E. Sanchez, MD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-carlos-e.-sanchez-joins-faculty-for-evoque-tricuspid-valve-replac-1228002