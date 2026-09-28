The Publicity Department of Nanning City: 9th China·Nanning Overseas Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Concludes

NANNING, China, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final of the 9th China·Nanning Overseas Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition 2026 concluded in Nanning on Sept. 22 as part of the AI Empowering Industries Super League.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This year's competition featured four core tracks covering artificial intelligence; next-generation electronic information and advanced materials based on critical metals; new energy, high-end equipment manufacturing and the low-altitude economy; and biomedicine and healthcare. A dedicated ASEAN AI track was also introduced, with a strong focus on the practical needs of enterprises, industrial parks and local industries.

The Publicity Department of Nanning City noted that a total of 824 innovation and entrepreneurship projects were submitted, with 581 passing the official eligibility review. AI-related projects accounted for more than 33.9 percent of the total.

Participating teams included researchers and entrepreneurs from leading universities around the world, including Harvard University, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and the University of Hong Kong.

The competition reached major innovation hubs including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as Paris, Singapore and Bangkok, aligning with the development model of "R&D in Beijing, Shanghai and the Greater Bay Area, integration in Guangxi (Nanning), and application in ASEAN."

At the final, 50 leading innovation teams competed before a judging panel made up of university and research institute experts, technical leaders from major companies, experienced venture capital investors and industrial park specialists.

Projects were assessed across multiple dimensions, including technological innovation, team expertise, industrial relevance, market potential, growth prospects and social impact. Many of the entries showed strong potential for industrialization and localization in Nanning, while also targeting opportunities in ASEAN markets.

The competition awarded six first prizes, 10 second prizes, 14 third prizes, 20 excellence awards and five ASEAN Cooperation Potential Awards.

Nanning is also offering a range of support measures to help winning projects move from competition to commercialization.

First-prize projects that establish operations in Nanning may be directly included in the city's Yongjiang Plan for leading talent teams and receive up to 5 million yuan in special funding. Second- and third-prize projects that settle in the city may apply for no less than 150,000 yuan in research and entrepreneurship funding.

Qualified projects can also access support including workspace in industrial parks, entrepreneurship mentoring, investment and financing services, technology transfer assistance and housing support for talent.

An industry matchmaking session was held alongside the final, giving participating teams opportunities to meet directly with industrial parks, key enterprises, incubators and investment institutions in Nanning to explore potential cooperation.

The Nanning Publicity Department added that Nanning will continue to support follow-up matchmaking, project incubation and policy implementation for the winning teams, while expanding international exchanges in technology and talent and creating more opportunities for innovators from around the world.

Contact person: Mr. Zeng, Tel: 86-10-63074558