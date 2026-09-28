The 2026 List Announces Business Recognition for 100 Industry Icons Across Ten Categories

Presented by Industry & Influence, the annual program celebrates innovation, leadership, and achievement across business, technology, design, culture, and services.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / The 2026 List today announced its complete roster of 100 Industry Icons, recognizing companies, organizations, and creative leaders across ten categories. Presented by Industry & Influence , the annual business recognition program highlights the work, expertise, and ideas influencing how people live and how industries operate.

The 2026 honorees bring together established global brands, growing businesses, specialist service providers, and creative enterprises. Their work ranges from consumer products, hospitality, and interior design to artificial intelligence, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and public safety. Each honoree has a dedicated editorial profile exploring the business and the contribution behind its recognition.

Recognition across ten categories

The program recognizes Industry Icons in Consumer Products & Culture; Food, Beverage & Hospitality; Home, Design & Smart Living; Enterprise Technology & SaaS; Healthcare & Wellness; Manufacturing & Industrial Innovation; AI & Robotics; Marketing, Media & Communications; Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services; and Cybersecurity & Public Safety.

How honorees are considered

Organizations are considered through direct applications and nominations from customers, employees, partners, and industry peers. Evaluation examines innovation, leadership, customer experience, company culture, growth and performance, industry impact, community involvement, and vision for the future. Honorees are assessed within their industries, with recognition reserved for exceptional achievement.

The 100 Industry Icons recognized in 2026

The following highlights introduce every honoree on The 2026 List, with links to the companies and their dedicated profiles for further information.

Consumer Products & Culture

Nylabone : Channels dogs' natural chewing instincts into products designed around enrichment, dental care, age, size, and chewing style, supported by decades of product development and attention to canine needs. Profile

e.l.f. Beauty : Makes beauty accessible through products at mass-market prices and a brand identity built around inclusion, self-expression, and cultural connection, bringing makeup and skincare into a broader consumer conversation. Profile

Cana Wedding Group : Connects Catholic and Christian couples with planning technology, registries, vendors, and faith-centered resources, creating a wedding experience that reflects their beliefs as well as their practical needs. Profile

Big Stretch Canine Club : Brings adventure into everyday dog care through boarding, training, outdoor recreation, and carefully matched group outings that emphasize movement, confidence, enrichment, and community for dogs and their people. Profile

gems : Connects fresh flowers and retail expertise with a culture of care, extending its focus on human connection through the 1 Million Smiles Initiative and everyday opportunities to make people smile. Profile

Houndsy : Reimagines the dog-feeding station as a thoughtfully engineered piece of furniture, combining food storage and dispensing with an accessible design intended to make a daily care routine easier. Profile

Chip Motors : Develops an electric vehicle around neighborhood travel, with its Life Utility Vehicle concept emphasizing adaptable space and the practical needs of school pickups, errands, and other short local trips. Profile

Natalie Harb Art : Turns personal stories, memories, and collaborative ideas into original artwork and custom commissions, bringing a distinctive creative perspective to work designed to create an emotional connection with the viewer. Profile

Pilabarre : Gives grip socks a stronger place in fitness culture by combining studio performance with expressive design, collectible styles, and community, including custom products for Pilates, barre, and other studios. Profile

Children's Art Classes : Makes ongoing art education part of family life through a progressive curriculum and community studios where young artists can develop skills, explore new materials, and build confidence over time. Profile

SharkNinja : Translates consumer research and in-home testing into household products with clear everyday uses, from kitchen appliances and frozen-treat makers to innovations designed around the routines and preferences of people at home. Profile

Mars Petcare : Brings nutrition, veterinary services, diagnostics, genetics, science, and technology into a broad pet-care ecosystem, reflecting the growing importance of connected support throughout the lives of pets and their owners. Profile

Tommy's Express Car Wash : Turns a routine service into a recognizable membership experience through consistent facility design, app-based access, operational systems, and franchising that support convenient, repeat visits across an expanding network. Profile

Pinch A Penny : Supports pool owners beyond installation with water testing, product expertise, retail, maintenance, and local service, building long-term customer relationships around the practical demands of keeping pools ready to enjoy. Profile

Dr. Elsey's : Applies veterinary expertise to cat litter and feline care, developing products around litter-box behavior, comfort, and health while supporting efforts to help cats remain in loving homes. Profile

Hounds Town USA : Builds pet care around canine behavior, specialized playgroups, and facilities designed for dogs, carrying that operating philosophy into a growing franchise network focused on how dogs socialize. Profile

Food, Beverage & Hospitality

Soho House : Connects creative communities through distinctive international Houses, hospitality, art, cultural programming, and wellbeing experiences, with individual destinations reflecting their architecture, surroundings, and the people who use them. Profile

SYNT Travel : Combines personalized travel planning with responsive concierge support, treating detailed preparation and assistance during the journey as essential parts of a memorable vacation rather than ending service at the booking. Profile

Bitchin' Sauce : Builds on its farmers-market roots with almond-based dips and a playful brand identity, expanding into broader retail while retaining family ownership, ingredient standards, and a commitment to community giving. Profile

Liquid Death : Gives a familiar beverage category a distinctive creative identity through irreverent humor, recognizable packaging, and unexpected collaborations, turning the brand experience into a conversation that extends beyond the drink itself. Profile

OLIPOP : Pairs familiar soda flavors with formulations featuring plant fiber and prebiotic ingredients, using colorful packaging and an inviting brand identity to encourage consumers to reconsider a longstanding beverage habit. Profile

Chicken Salad Chick : Expands a Southern food concept through a focused menu, varied flavors, franchising, and a hospitality culture that aims to preserve the warmth and local connections behind the original business. Profile

The Free Spirits Company : Develops non-alcoholic spirits around the complexity and ritual of cocktails, emphasizing flavor, aroma, structure, and choice across products designed for consumers seeking greater flexibility in how they drink. Profile

Gimme Seaweed : Brings seaweed into everyday snacking through organic ingredients, Korean culinary influence, and approachable products, helping a longstanding food tradition reach more consumers in the American snack aisle. Profile

Laoban Dumplings : Carries the character of a neighborhood dumpling shop into frozen food, balancing Chinese flavors and restaurant roots with convenient formats that make dumplings easier to prepare and enjoy at home. Profile

ColdSnap : Uses a countertop freezing system and shelf-stable pods to prepare single servings of ice cream, smoothies, and other frozen treats on demand, simplifying the equipment and handling involved in service. Profile

Amoretti : Supports culinary creativity with a broad range of flavor ingredients, connecting family-led U.S. manufacturing with the needs of chefs, beverage makers, foodservice operators, manufacturers, and home creators. Profile

Cumulus Coffee : Designs the cold-coffee experience from the equipment outward, combining specialty coffee, capsules, and nitrogen technology in systems built for cold brew, nitro coffee, and cold espresso at home and in commercial settings. Profile

KFI Sauces : Makes Indian cooking more approachable through ready-to-use sauces and chutneys, pairing family recipes and authentic flavors with manufacturing and retail capabilities that support convenient meals for a wider audience. Profile

Dumpling Daughter : Extends a Chinese-American restaurant legacy into restaurants, frozen dumplings, sauces, and retail, keeping family recipes and the familiarity of homestyle comfort food central as the business grows. Profile

Soom Foods : Introduces more consumers and professional kitchens to tahini through careful sourcing, attention to texture, chef relationships, and product development that encourages its use beyond a single recipe or occasion. Profile

Home, Design & Smart Living

CHITA : Brings contemporary design to furniture built around daily life, combining comfort and practical features across recliners, nursery gliders, motion seating, and modular sofas intended for the ways households actually use their rooms. Profile

LiteMirror : Creates lightweight, glass-free mirror surfaces that expand possibilities for large installations and customized spaces, addressing the weight and breakage concerns associated with traditional glass in homes, studios, and commercial environments. Profile

Tempaper : Makes wallcovering more accessible through removable peel-and-stick designs, giving renters, homeowners, and creative decorators greater freedom to use pattern and color without the commitment of traditional wallpaper installation. Profile

Barclay Butera : Connects full-service interior design with furniture, materials, and home collections, extending a recognizable American design perspective while tailoring individual spaces to the character of the property and its owner. Profile

HEATSail : Combines outdoor radiant heating and integrated lighting in sculptural products, bringing warmth into the design of terraces, hospitality settings, and residential spaces while extending their usefulness across seasons. Profile

Fluora : Brings the artistry of immersive light installations into everyday interiors through plant-inspired sculptural lighting, animated color, software, and expressive design that give a functional object a distinctive visual presence. Profile

Roche Bobois : Continues a French design tradition through international collaborations, craftsmanship, customization, and evolving collections, keeping recognizable furniture designs current through new materials, finishes, and creative perspectives. Profile

Jonathan Adler : Extends a pottery practice into a distinctive design world spanning furniture, lighting, interiors, and hospitality, maintaining a playful, expressive point of view as the brand grows across categories. Profile

Natuzzi : Builds on Italian upholstery and craftsmanship to create broader interior environments, bringing furniture, lighting, accessories, customization, and an emphasis on harmony together in a complete approach to living spaces. Profile

Calligaris : Connects Italian furniture-making heritage with contemporary daily life, balancing comfort, durability, materials, and design across seating, tables, storage, and other furnishings intended to be used as well as admired. Profile

Karastan Rugs : Carries an established flooring heritage into contemporary homes through rugs, carpet, additional flooring categories, and custom applications, combining design expertise with evolving materials and practical performance considerations. Profile

Kettal Group : Approaches outdoor living as an architectural design opportunity, combining furniture, materials, international collaborations, and modular systems that serve terraces, hospitality settings, homes, and increasingly flexible workplaces. Profile

Couristan : Brings a deep flooring design archive and broad material expertise to residential, outdoor, hospitality, and custom settings, balancing pattern and visual character with the durability demanded by everyday use. Profile

WAC Group / Schonbek : Pairs Schonbek's decorative crystal-lighting heritage with WAC Group's engineering, LED technology, architectural systems, and controls, connecting expressive craftsmanship with the technical demands of contemporary interiors. Profile

Kalco & Allegri Lighting : Combines handcrafted decorative lighting, sculptural metalwork, crystal, and contemporary engineering in collections that bring statement-making design to residential and hospitality interiors while fulfilling the practical role of illumination. Profile

Isidore Leroy : Renews a historic French decorative-art tradition through contemporary panoramic wallcoverings and related design collections, bringing archival influence and a Bordeaux-based creative perspective to interiors with a strong sense of place. Profile

Telescope Casual : Sustains a long tradition of American outdoor-furniture manufacturing through family leadership, domestic production, and durable designs developed for the weather, wear, and repeated use of residential and hospitality settings. Profile

Bodaq Interior Film : Offers an alternative to replacing usable interior materials through self-adhesive architectural film, allowing walls, cabinetry, furniture, doors, and other surfaces to take on new finishes with less demolition. Profile

Enterprise Technology & SaaS

IPORT : Turns iPhone and iPad into integrated business interfaces through mounting, charging, and protective systems designed for demanding retail, hospitality, healthcare, workplace, and other commercial environments. Profile

Lenovo US : Connects intelligent devices, enterprise infrastructure, services, and hybrid AI, bringing a broad technology portfolio to organizations moving artificial intelligence into the equipment, environments, and workflows they use every day. Profile

Flush-Locks : Reimagines restroom access through connected entry controls, embedded payments, occupancy information, and merchant tools, creating infrastructure intended to make restroom availability more practical for businesses and the public. Profile

Atera : Combines IT management, remote monitoring, service tools, and AI capabilities in an effort to move beyond task automation toward systems that investigate issues, take approved action, and confirm results. Profile

Mobility Market Intelligence : Organizes fragmented mortgage and real-estate records into usable market intelligence, helping lenders, loan officers, recruiters, and industry leaders understand production, relationships, and opportunities through a continuously updated data resource. Profile

Skedway : Connects workplace reservations, sensors, displays, access, facilities processes, and analytics so organizations can understand how offices are used and make more informed decisions about space and operations. Profile

Lightware Visual Engineering : Builds professional audiovisual infrastructure that simplifies collaboration, connecting video, audio, USB, networking, control, and power so increasingly complex meeting environments can deliver a more straightforward experience for users. Profile

CiraSync : Keeps corporate contacts and calendars synchronized across Microsoft 365 and mobile devices, giving distributed teams more dependable access to shared information while supporting centralized administration and governance. Profile

AI-Media : Expands captioning into a broader language-technology offering spanning live captions, translation, voice, localization, and broadcast tools, helping media and enterprise customers make content accessible across languages and audiences. Profile

Routeware : Connects the operational demands of waste and recycling through software for routing, vehicle technology, dispatch, customer communication, payments, and reporting, supporting services that must function reliably in the physical world. Profile

Simetrik : Applies AI to financial control and reconciliation, helping teams compare records, identify exceptions, and maintain visibility across complex payment operations where transaction volumes and interconnected systems continue to grow. Profile

Healthcare & Wellness

Oura : Combines a discreet wearable ring with an app-based interpretation of sleep, readiness, activity, and stress signals, encouraging users to understand personal patterns and their relationship to everyday routines over time. Profile

Ravin Consultants : Guides healthcare organizations through the 340B Drug Pricing Program, connecting eligibility, implementation, compliance, pharmacy strategy, and optimization to support sustainable operations and the resources available for patient care. Profile

Gold's Gym : Carries a longstanding strength-training identity into a contemporary fitness business, investing in franchise development and member experience while evolving a brand closely associated with the growth of modern gym culture. Profile

JAG Physical Therapy : Combines local clinical care with a growing rehabilitation network across the Northeast, bringing physical therapy, sports medicine, occupational therapy, athletic training, and community relationships into a broad service offering. Profile

Let's Talk About It Speech Therapy : Helps schools address gaps in student support by connecting districts with speech-language and other therapy professionals through in-person services, teletherapy, and a wider educational staffing model. Profile

Wander Staffing : Brings clinician-led and veteran-owned experience to healthcare staffing, supporting government agencies and facilities with qualified provider networks, operational expertise, training, and flexible responses to consequential workforce shortages. Profile

BODYBAR Pilates : Expands an athletic Reformer Pilates experience through franchising, emphasizing instructor quality, community, and approachable full-body workouts that make the studio experience structured, social, and welcoming. Profile

Manufacturing & Industrial Innovation

Adrian Steel : Designs commercial vehicle equipment around the realities of trades and service fleets, combining manufacturing expertise, modular cargo systems, storage, and upfitting support to make mobile workplaces more functional. Profile

Toyota Material Handling USA : Advances forklifts and warehouse operations through U.S. manufacturing, electric equipment, automation, and safety-focused engineering, addressing the growing need for productive and dependable movement of materials through supply chains. Profile

Daktronics : Combines manufacturing, engineering, display technology, and control systems to support large-scale visual communication in stadiums, transportation networks, commercial properties, and public spaces where reliability and visibility are essential. Profile

Hendrickson : Builds on a long engineering legacy in commercial vehicle suspension, developing systems and components that address load distribution, durability, ride performance, and the practical demands of moving heavy vehicles efficiently. Profile

Bossard : Treats fastening as a complete manufacturing process, connecting engineering, product selection, logistics, digital assembly, and traceability to uncover productivity improvements beyond the price of an individual component. Profile

Drylet : Uses applied microbiology and biocatalysis to improve wastewater and waste-processing operations, developing products intended to reduce sludge and strengthen treatment performance within the infrastructure facilities already operate. Profile

Atlantic Tape & Packaging : Connects packaging materials with equipment, automation, coding, marking, and service, helping manufacturers improve the full process of protecting, sealing, identifying, and moving finished products through their operations. Profile

AI & Robotics

Posha : Brings robotic assistance to home cooking with a countertop system designed to manage the active work of supported recipes, using prepared ingredients while handling tasks that otherwise require ongoing attention. Profile

NOAR Technologies : Helps bring reality capture, autonomous layout, drones, laser scanning, and digital construction tools into practical workflows for contractors, engineers, surveyors, and public-safety teams working in demanding field conditions. Profile

micro1 : Connects AI-powered recruiting with a growing network of human expertise, helping organizations identify talent and supply the professional judgment, examples, and structured workflows used to develop more capable AI systems. Profile

Navflex : Develops autonomous mobile robotics for trailer loading and unloading, focusing on adaptive operation in loading docks where changing layouts, imperfect pallets, people, and forklifts create complex real-world conditions. Profile

Stacked Farm : Automates indoor agriculture from seeding through harvesting and packing, combining controlled growing environments, traceability, and limited manual handling in an effort to make consistent food production practical at scale. Profile

Innovative Automation / RoboTape / RoboClip : Advances robotic adhesive-tape application through RoboTape's remote material-feeding approach, reducing equipment weight on the robot and supporting precise application, larger rolls, fewer changeovers, and greater production continuity. Profile

Outward Intelligence : Uses AI to accelerate quantitative research while retaining human respondents, professional judgment, and research methodology, helping organizations gather insight into what real people believe, prefer, and intend to do. Profile

Marketing, Media & Communications

Outform : Creates interactive retail environments by connecting design, engineering, digital content, product discovery, and manufacturing, helping brands turn physical stores into responsive experiences that can inform and engage shoppers. Profile

BrandEngage : Builds sponsorship and partnership programs around relationships, organizational goals, and audience value, helping associations, nonprofits, and brands move toward sustainable revenue through more purposeful collaboration. Profile

Travis Pomposello : Brings experience in television, agency ownership, and advisory work to creative leadership and mentorship, helping agency founders make decisions about clients, pricing, growth, and the long-term quality of their businesses. Profile

InHouse Creative : Develops hospitality brands through strategy, creative direction, and storytelling, connecting the identities of restaurants, resorts, and destinations with the expectations and experiences of the guests they serve. Profile

MCH Group : Connects culture and commerce through exhibitions, events, venues, and experiential marketing, including Art Basel, creating settings where artists, brands, businesses, and live audiences can meet and participate. Profile

Wow Very Nice : Brings screenwriting, comedy, creative direction, and consulting into entertainment and marketing, applying storytelling instincts to both the projects audiences choose to watch and the messages brands need them to remember. Profile

PENTA Experiential Marketing : Turns brand strategy into participatory live experiences through events, activations, and launches, combining physical environments and product interaction to help organizations build more direct connections with audiences. Profile

Bauer Entertainment Marketing : Focuses on the commercial realities of sports, music, and live entertainment, connecting audience engagement with ticket sales, sponsorship value, repeat attendance, and the relationships that support long-term fan growth. Profile

Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services

TurboTenant : Brings rental property software, AI tools, financial functions, and optional full-service management together for independent landlords, helping smaller owners manage the rental lifecycle with more coordinated support. Profile

Sebastian Lorefice / Compass : Brings hospitality, attentive guidance, and an inclusive client experience to residential real estate, building relationships through trust, repeat business, and an approach intended to make homeownership more understandable and empowering. Profile

SWAN Virtual Family Office : Coordinates tax planning, business advisory, wealth management, and other specialized expertise through a virtual family office model, helping clients see and manage the relationships across their financial decisions. Profile

Heathos : Connects insurance distribution, enrollment, billing, claims administration, technology, and data through an affiliated services ecosystem, helping bring traditionally fragmented functions together across the individual health insurance market. Profile

Stryv Bank : Pairs the relationships and local decision-making of community banking with a modern brand and business-lending focus, supporting customers through responsive service and an emphasis on growth in the communities it serves. Profile

The Bid Lab : Helps smaller organizations find and compete for contract opportunities through proposal consulting, procurement expertise, and technology, making a demanding RFP process more manageable for teams without extensive internal resources. Profile

EcoEngineers : Connects carbon-market expertise with consulting, auditing, lifecycle analysis, compliance, and verification, helping energy and industrial businesses translate complex environmental requirements into informed operating and investment decisions. Profile

enVista : Links supply-chain consulting with implementation across distribution, transportation, enterprise systems, warehouse automation, and robotics, helping organizations connect strategic decisions with the technology and processes needed to carry them out. Profile

Cybersecurity & Public Safety

Conduit Security : Combines fraud-prevention software with payment and treasury controls to help investment managers, family offices, real-estate businesses, and other organizations reduce exposure to manipulated instructions and wire fraud. Profile

USIA Security : Combines law-enforcement experience with private security, investigations, executive protection, and emergency response, tailoring protective services to clients' actual risks through a broad network of security professionals. Profile

Explore the complete list

All 100 Industry Icons and their dedicated editorial profiles are available at 2026list.com . Readers can explore the ten categories, learn more about each honoree, and share the recognition with their professional communities. Media inquiries, interview requests, and requests for press materials may be directed to Sydney Carter.

About The 2026 List

The 2026 List is an annual business recognition program presented by Industry & Influence . The program recognizes 100 Industry Icons across ten categories, with dedicated editorial profiles and an official Industry Icon badge. Its evaluation considers organizations within their fields across innovation, leadership, customer experience, culture, performance, industry impact, community involvement, and future vision.

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence is an independent business publication covering companies and creative leaders across innovation, emerging brands, consumer trends, entrepreneurship, design, and culture. Through editorial features and programs including The 2026 List, the publication explores the people and ideas shaping modern business.

Media contact

Sydney Carter

The 2026 List

sydney@2026list.com

SOURCE: The 2026 List

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