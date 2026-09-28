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ACCESS Newswire
28.09.2026 20:26 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Payroll4Construction Explores How Long Contractors Must Keep Payroll Records

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, published a blog reviewing payroll recordkeeping for construction companies. The piece explains which records contractors must keep and how long these records must be retained.

A wage claim, prevailing wage audit or union grievance can surface years after a project wraps. When records are missing, the burden of proof typically falls on the contractor, and FLSA civil penalties alone can reach $2,515 per violation.

"What Payroll Records Must Construction Companies Keep - and For How Long?" covers several key topics around recordkeeping, including:

  • Common reasons contractors are asked to produce records - including wage complaints, IRS tax discrepancies and prevailing wage audits
  • Federal retention minimums under the FLSA and IRS, from two years for timecards to four years for employment tax records
  • How long to keep certified payroll on Davis-Bacon projects, and how state "little Davis-Bacon" laws can add to those requirements
  • Union recordkeeping under collective bargaining agreements
  • Penalties for missing or incomplete records - including back wages, debarment and IRS fines

With retention rules coming from federal law, state law and union agreements, the piece is a good resource for contractors looking to keep their records audit-ready.

To learn more, read the full article here.

Payroll4Construction, LLC
Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-explores-how-long-contractors-must-keep-payr-1227212

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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