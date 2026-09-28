Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Bluberi will showcase its largest and most diverse portfolio to date at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2026 in Booth 1253. Under the theme "Creativity Sounds Different," the company will debut two new hardware banking solutions, showcase 30 unique titles including many new-to-market themes, and introduce interactive activations throughout the booth.

From new hardware and expanding game families to original concepts and distinctive audiovisual presentation, Bluberi's G2E showcase reflects the company's continued focus on creating products that stand apart on today's casino floor. While sound serves as a central theme throughout the exhibit, the portfolio also highlights a broad range of art styles, mathematical models, and gameplay mechanics designed to appeal to different player preferences. As casino floors become increasingly crowded with competing entertainment options, Bluberi continues to invest in the details that capture attention and create memorable play.

"Creativity is one of the most important ways we can differentiate on the casino floor, and that means challenging ourselves to think differently across every aspect of game design," said Andrew Burke, Chief Executive Officer of Bluberi. "'Creativity Sounds Different' reflects the breadth of what we're bringing to G2E this year. We're introducing new hardware, new game concepts, and new ways to think about player engagement, all with the goal of creating products that earn attention and give players something they haven't seen before."

New Hardware Platforms

Leading the showcase is the debut of Beacon+ SoundWave, a new for-sale banking solution built around the growing role of sound in the casino environment. Powered by Soen, SoundWave delivers theme-specific audio packages, custom bonus triggers, distinctive jackpot celebrations, and synchronized bank-level sound designed to attract attention and amplify excitement across the gaming floor. The platform will launch with Reign of the Panther, Ashes to Riches, and Imperial Lock, and all future core titles developed for Beacon+ will be SoundWave optimized.

To demonstrate the concept firsthand, Bluberi will feature a dedicated Sound Room, where customers can explore how audio design contributes to attraction, anticipation, and celebration throughout gameplay.

Bluberi will also introduce Beacon 55 Elite, the newest addition to the Beacon hardware family. Launching with Monster Manor and Devil's Lock n' Load, the platform combines a 55-inch J-Curve 4K display, 32-inch C-Curve 4K topper, integrated cascading LED illumination, premium 4.1-channel audio, and an Elite sign package to create a commanding presence on the casino floor. Beacon 55 Elite expands Bluberi's premium portfolio with a highly merchandised hardware package designed to support the company's biggest game launches.

30 Titles, New Debuts, and Expanding Game Families

Beyond its new hardware offerings, Bluberi will showcase a broad lineup of core content developed for the Beacon+ platform. Featured games include Rocket Boom, Dancing Pots 2, The Legend of Pumpkin Jack, and numerous new-to-market titles debuting at G2E.

Together, the portfolio reflects Bluberi's continued investment in expanding the diversity of its content through distinct visual styles, varied mathematical models, and a growing range of gameplay mechanics. The result is a broader collection of games designed to appeal to different player tastes and play styles.

"Our focus is content growth, creating more player-centric games that deliver a high hit rate," said Mike Brennan, Chief Product Officer. "This year's lineup reflects that commitment, we will have our largest line up ever at G2E featuring games from seven unique content sources and with true variety of presentation and game mechanics."

Built Around Our Customers

Attendees visiting Bluberi's booth will also find a variety of interactive activations, including the Love & Luck Lounge, featuring Devil's Lock-er Ale, and a custom three-hole mini golf course inspired by Bluberi game themes.

"G2E is one of the most important opportunities we have to connect directly with our customers," said Casey Whalen, Bluberi's Chief Commercial Officer. "The conversations we have on the show floor help shape our future roadmap and strengthen the relationships we've built across the industry. We're excited to welcome operators into the booth, share what's new, and demonstrate how we're helping create games that resonate with their players."

Attendees are invited to visit Bluberi in Booth 1253 to experience Beacon+ SoundWave, Beacon 55 Elite, and a portfolio of 30 unique titles spanning new concepts, expanding game families, and many new-to-market releases.

For more information about Bluberi's products and G2E showcase, visit www.bluberi.com.





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