DJ Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (CSH2 LN) Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Sep-2026 / 21:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1253.575769 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1481885 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1230136XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN LEI Code: 213800ZJVX62TFHDGQ36 Sequence No.: 444687 EQS News ID: 2406600 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 15:05 ET (19:05 GMT)