HiBy Officially Unveils Cyberpunk 2077 Collaboration Products

LEWES, Del., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of the collaboration earlier this year, HiBy has officially unveiled the first products from its sub-brand HiBy Digital's collaboration with Cyberpunk 2077.

Since Cyberpunk 2077 was released by CD PROJEKT RED in 2020, the open-world setting of Night City, its cast of memorable, multilayered characters, and its thought-provoking narrative dealing with technology, mortality, and the divide between the powerful and the powerless, has left a lasting mark on gamers around the world.

The collaboration currently features two products: the HiBy Digital PULSE gaming headset and the HiBy Digital GRID external sound card. Both products incorporate visual elements inspired by the world of Cyberpunk 2077, bringing some of Night City's most distinctive identities into HiBy Digital's gaming audio lineup.

Three themed editions have been revealed: V Edition, SAMURAI Edition, and ARASAKA Edition.

The V Edition draws inspiration from V, the protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077. The SAMURAI Edition incorporates visual elements associated with Johnny Silverhand and the SAMURAI band, while the ARASAKA Edition takes inspiration from the visual identity of the Arasaka Corporation. Each edition features a distinct design, with its own colors, graphics, textures, and details reflecting its respective theme.

In addition to the three editions currently revealed, HiBy Digital has also teased a fourth PULSE Limited Edition, with its identity and further details to be announced later.

HiBy has more than a decade of experience in the audio industry, developing a wide range of products including digital audio players, earphones, headphone amplifiers, DACs, and desktop audio equipment. Over the years, HiBy & HiBy Digital has also explored collaborations that bring audio together with globally renowned IPs, including EVANGELION and Hatsune Miku.

This announcement marks the first official public reveal of the product designs from the HiBy Digital × Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration. Detailed specifications, pricing, availability, and further product information will be announced in the future.

Contact

William Yueng

bd@hiby.com

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