Industry & Influence: Outform Named a 2026 Industry Icon for Reinventing the Physical Retail Experience

From interactive digital environments and dynamic displays to RFID-powered discovery and technology-enabled global retail programs, Outform joins the 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Outform has been named a 2026 Industry Icon in Enterprise Technology by The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, recognizing the company's work transforming physical retail through technology, engineering, design, and end-to-end execution.

Outform is an award-winning global retail experience innovation agency creating physical and digital environments for some of the world's most recognizable brands and retailers.

Its portfolio provides a glimpse into where physical retail may be heading next: interactive digital environments, dynamic displays, RFID-powered product discovery, mobile experiences, shopper analytics, smart sensors, and technology-enabled retail programs that connect physical products with digital technology.

Making the Physical Store Worth Visiting

Consumers can now research, compare, and purchase nearly anything without entering a store.

That has fundamentally changed the job of physical retail.

Increasingly, stores must give consumers something they cannot get from a product page alone: discovery, interaction, education, entertainment, human connection, and a reason to participate.

Outform is building around that idea.

For Delta and Brizo , Outform developed the Place and Learn Experience, an interactive merchandising system that brings product discovery to life through hands-on exploration and flexible modular displays. Shoppers can interact with products, explore different configurations, and discover complementary items, while showroom associates can use the experience to guide customers through their options.

At PUMA flagship locations in New York and Las Vegas, Outform's patented Dynamix Pro technology combines magnetic shelving, LED video walls, motion-triggered content, shopper analytics, and product-specific digital storytelling.

For OURA, Outform has developed retail environments that combine sculptural design, hands-on discovery, digital touchpoints, product education, engineering, manufacturing, and technology integration. Its global OURA Ring 5 program included more than 25 display solutions and a rollout of more than 6,000 displays worldwide.

And following Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami, Outform transformed Adidas' South Beach location into an immersive celebration of the soccer icon in just three weeks, incorporating digital engagement, memorabilia, storytelling, and an in-store museum experience.

Together, these projects point toward a larger shift in retail:

The physical store is becoming an interactive technology platform.

"Being recognized as a 2026 Industry Icon is incredibly meaningful because innovation has always been at the heart of what we do," said Alex Rangel, Chief Strategy Officer. "We believe physical retail has an extraordinary opportunity to create experiences that people simply cannot get online. By bringing creativity, technology, engineering, and execution together, our teams are able to take ambitious ideas and turn them into experiences people can actually walk into, touch, explore, and remember. This recognition reflects the creativity of our global team and the trust of the brands and retailers who challenge us to keep pushing what is possible."

From Concept to Global Deployment

Outform's work extends well beyond the creative concept.

The company combines strategy, design, technology, engineering, manufacturing, production, logistics, installation, maintenance, and analytics within an end-to-end model.

Its teams and capabilities span North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, allowing retail programs to be developed for global deployment while supported at the local-market level.

That infrastructure becomes particularly important when an innovative concept moves beyond a single flagship installation and needs to function reliably across stores, regions, and markets.

It also allows Outform to approach retail innovation from both sides of the equation: imagining what could exist and understanding what it will take to actually build, deploy, and support it.

The Next Generation of Physical Retail

Outform's work spans consumer and wellness , fashion and apparel , food and beverage , home improvement , hospitality , and other areas of physical retail.

Across those categories, the company is exploring how technologies including RFID, sensors, interactive interfaces, digital content, mobile experiences, and real-time analytics can make stores more responsive and useful while creating stronger connections between shoppers and brands.

The result is a vision of physical retail that looks increasingly different from the traditional store.

Products can trigger content. Displays can respond to shoppers. Physical merchandise can connect to digital information. Stores can generate insight into how customers interact with their environments. And entire retail spaces can become immersive technology experiences.

For its work at the intersection of enterprise technology, physical experience, retail innovation, and global execution, Outform has earned its place among The 2026 List of Industry Icons.

About Outform

Outform is an award-winning global retail experience innovation agency focused on transforming physical retail through design, technology, engineering, and end-to-end execution.

Headquartered in Miami with teams across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Outform develops retail experiences spanning consumer electronics, beauty and wellness, fashion and apparel, food and beverage, hospitality, home improvement, and other consumer categories.

Its capabilities include strategy, creative design, engineering, technology integration, manufacturing, in-store digital experiences, logistics, installation, maintenance, and analytics.

Learn more: outform.com

About The 2026 List

The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, is an annual recognition program identifying companies and organizations making a meaningful impact across today's most influential industries.

The Industry Icon designation recognizes organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, momentum, industry impact, and the ability to influence what comes next within their respective fields.

The 2026 List spans categories including AI & Robotics, enterprise technology, healthcare, consumer products, professional services, manufacturing, marketing and communications, home and design, and other sectors shaping modern business.

Learn more: 2026list.com

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence is an independent business publication covering the companies, brands, entrepreneurs, creatives, and organizations shaping modern business.

Through executive profiles, feature stories, editorial reporting, and analysis, Industry & Influence explores the ideas, innovation, leadership, and creative thinking driving industries forward, from emerging companies to established global brands.

Industry & Influence is the presenting publication behind The 2026 List and its Industry Icon recognition program.

Learn more: industryandinfluence.com

Media Contact

Sydney Carter

Media Relations

2026 List Industry Icons

sydney@2026list.com

SOURCE: Industry & Influence

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/outform-named-a-2026-industry-icon-for-reinventing-the-physical-retail-experie-1228079