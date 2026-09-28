Industry & Influence: Ravin Consultants Named a 2026 Industry Icon in Healthcare & Wellness

Specialized healthcare consulting firm joins The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, for its work helping healthcare organizations strengthen 340B programs and expand their impact.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Ravin Consultants has been named a 2026 Industry Icon in Healthcare & Wellness by The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, recognizing the company for its specialized expertise in the 340B Drug Pricing Program and its work helping healthcare organizations strengthen compliance, improve performance, and build more sustainable programs.

The annual Industry Icon recognition identifies companies demonstrating meaningful innovation, strong leadership, industry impact, and the potential to influence where their sectors are headed next.

Ravin Consultants operates within an unusually complex area of healthcare. The firm partners with healthcare organizations serving vulnerable patient populations to navigate the strategic, operational, compliance, pharmacy, and financial considerations surrounding 340B programs.

What distinguishes Ravin is an approach that extends beyond traditional compliance consulting.

Turning Complexity Into Healthcare Impact

Ravin Consultants supports the entire life cycle of a 340B program , from determining eligibility and building program infrastructure to maintaining audit readiness, identifying missed opportunities, evaluating pharmacy strategies, and planning for responsible long-term growth.

Its services include implementation and eligibility support, optimization assessments, mock audits, pharmacy reviews, feasibility studies, customized dashboards, and strategic planning.

That combination gives healthcare organizations a clearer view of both the risks and opportunities within their programs.

According to Ravin Consultants, organizations engaging its full-service 340B offerings achieve more than 800% program revenue growth on average following engagement.

The significance of that growth extends beyond the balance sheet.

For healthcare organizations serving vulnerable communities, stronger program performance can mean greater resources available to sustain services, strengthen infrastructure, expand access, and reinvest in patient care.

"Being recognized as a 2026 Industry Icon is incredibly meaningful to our team because the work we do ultimately comes back to patients and communities," said Robert Ferraro , Chief Executive Officer Ravin Consultants ]. "340B is complex, but behind every compliance decision, optimization strategy, and growth opportunity is a healthcare organization trying to serve people who need care. Our goal is to help our clients build strong, sustainable programs that allow them to protect that mission, expand their impact, and reinvest resources where they matter most. This recognition belongs to our entire team of Ravineers and to the clients who trust us to be part of that work."

More Than a Traditional 340B Consulting Firm

Ravin Consultants has positioned itself as a long-term growth partner rather than a traditional audit firm.

Its team works closely with each client to understand the organization's goals, patient population, operational structure, and opportunities, creating strategies around the individual program rather than applying a standardized model.

That personalized approach is rooted in the company's internal culture.

Ravin is a 100% woman-owned business whose team members call themselves " Ravineers ." The company has intentionally built a collaborative, family-oriented, and inclusive environment around the belief that strong relationships and highly specialized technical expertise can coexist.

That philosophy carries into its client relationships, where consultants work as an extension of healthcare teams navigating decisions with significant regulatory, operational, and community implications.

The combination of specialized expertise, measurable performance, personalized service, and mission-driven healthcare impact earned Ravin Consultants its place among The 2026 List of Industry Icons.

Selected companies represent a cross-section of industries and are recognized for the ideas, technologies, leadership, and business strategies influencing how their respective sectors are evolving.

The 2026 Industry Icons will be featured through The 2026 List and Industry & Influence throughout the recognition cycle.

About Ravin Consultants

Ravin Consultants is a healthcare consulting firm specializing in the 340B Drug Pricing Program. Based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, the company partners with healthcare organizations serving vulnerable patient populations to help determine eligibility, implement and maintain compliant 340B programs, optimize performance, evaluate pharmacy opportunities, and develop sustainable strategies for long-term growth.

Its services include full-service 340B consulting, optimization assessments, mock audits, feasibility studies, pharmacy reviews, customized dashboards, and strategic support.

Ravin Consultants is a 100% woman-owned company built around a mission of helping healthcare organizations deliver the best care possible to everyone, particularly the communities that need it most.

Learn more: ravinconsultants.com

About The 2026 List

The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, is an annual recognition program identifying companies and organizations making a meaningful impact across today's most influential industries.

The Industry Icon designation recognizes organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, momentum, industry impact, and the ability to influence what comes next within their respective fields.

The 2026 List spans categories including AI & Robotics, technology, healthcare, consumer products, professional services, manufacturing, home and design, and other sectors shaping modern business.

Learn more: 2026list.com

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence is an independent business publication covering the companies, brands, entrepreneurs, creatives, and organizations shaping modern business.

Through executive profiles, feature stories, editorial reporting, and analysis, Industry & Influence explores the ideas, innovation, leadership, and creative thinking driving industries forward, from emerging companies to established global brands.

Industry & Influence is the presenting publication behind The 2026 List and its Industry Icon recognition program.

Learn more: industryandinfluence.com

Media Contact

Sydney Carter

Media Relations

2026 List Industry Icons

sydney@2026list.com

SOURCE: Industry & Influence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ravin-consultants-named-a-2026-industry-icon-in-healthcare-and-wellness-1228084