AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: Allstar Health Brands Acquires 60% of Future Girls Soccer Academy

Deal launches North American expansion of an elite youth-to-professional player development model, beginning in Miami

TORONTO, ON AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Allstar Health Brands Inc. today announced that it has finalized an agreement to acquire a 60 percent ownership stake in Future Girls Soccer Academy, an exclusive academy dedicated to preparing young athletes for professional play. The acquisition is the first step in a comprehensive North American expansion of the Future Girls model, with Miami, Florida confirmed as the first new market, followed by additional locations across the United States and Canada.

Future Girls Soccer Academy has built a reputation as one of the most focused development environments in North American youth soccer. The academy's programming is designed around a single outcome: preparing young girls for the demands of professional soccer, combining elite technical training, strength and conditioning, sports science, nutrition, mentorship, and academic support within a single, structured pathway.

The acquisition gives Allstar Health Brands a controlling interest in a proven, differentiated platform in the fastest-growing segment of North American sport. Investment in girls' and women's soccer is accelerating at every level, and demand for legitimate, professional-track development pathways continues to outpace supply.

A Foundation for a Professional Team

Beyond player development, the acquisition provides Allstar Health Brands with the foundation on which to build a professional women's soccer team in the coming years. The academy creates a sustainable pipeline of homegrown, professionally trained talent, an established brand within the soccer community, and a launching pad for professional franchise opportunities as the women's game continues its rapid expansion.

Expansion Begins in Miami

Miami will be the first market outside Canada to adopt the Future Girls model. The city offers one of the deepest youth soccer cultures in North America, a thriving professional soccer ecosystem, and a diverse, international community of families invested in elite athletic development. Site selection, coaching recruitment, and programming for the Miami academy are already underway, with details to be announced in the coming months.

"This acquisition is the first major move in our North American strategy. Future Girls Soccer Academy has proven that its model prepares young athletes for professional play - and we intend to bring that model to Miami first, and then across the continent. Just as importantly, it gives us the foundation to build a professional team of our own in the years ahead."

PETER WANNER Chief Executive Officer, Allstar Health Brands Inc.

"Joining forces with Allstar Health Brands allows us to do what we have always done - develop professional players - at a scale we could never reach alone. Miami is the perfect first step." KIM BASSOR

About the Partnership

Under the agreement, Allstar Health Brands holds a 60 percent controlling interest, with the academy's founders continuing to lead day-to-day operations and player development. The partnership preserves the academy's training philosophy and culture while providing the capital and organizational support required to scale the model across North America.

About Allstar Health Brands Inc.

Allstar Health Brands Inc. is dedicated to improving health and wellness through innovative products and strategic investments in high-growth opportunities, including youth and professional sports development. [Insert one or two additional lines about the company - ticker symbol, headquarters, and core business.]

About Future Girls Soccer Academy

Future Girls Soccer Academy is an exclusive soccer academy focused on preparing young athletes for professional play. Through elite coaching, sports science, and a structured development pathway, the academy has established itself as a premier environment for the next generation of female soccer talent.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expansion of the Future Girls Soccer Academy model, the establishment of the Miami location, and the potential development of a professional soccer team. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding proposed acquisitions, land purchase, and stadium construction timelines. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing, regulatory approvals, and construction conditions, and actual results may differ materially. The Academy undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media & Investor Contact. www.allstarglobalbrands.net

About ALST

ALST is a global leader in strategic investments across sports, entertainment, and business sectors. With a proven track record of fostering growth and innovation, ALST is dedicated to creating value while respecting the heritage and identity of the organizations it partners with.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands, Inc (ALST)

Tel: +1 416.918.6987

email: petewanner@gmail.com https://x.com/alst_allstar

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/allstar-health-brands-acquires-60-of-future-girls-soccer-academy-1228083