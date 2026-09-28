Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming 2026 Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. HEALWELL will be represented at the Cantech Investment Conference by its President, Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, who will deliver an investor presentation and participate in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

Presentation Time: 1:30 PM ET in Track 1 Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026 Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON



Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President of HEALWELL, commented, "We are pleased to be returning to the Cantech Investment Conference and look forward to engaging with investors and other members of Canada's technology and capital markets community. This is an exciting time for HEALWELL as we continue to advance our AI and healthcare software platforms, expand the commercial adoption of our technologies, and demonstrate how artificial intelligence can help improve clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. Cantech provides an excellent opportunity to highlight the progress we have made, discuss the significant opportunities ahead of us, and share our vision for building HEALWELL into a global leader in AI-powered preventative care."

The Cantech Investment Conference is the premier annual investment conference held in Toronto, bringing together innovative Canadian companies in a range of industries including technology, healthcare, AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and diversified industries. The conference attracts a broad audience of institutional investors and retail tech-focused investors seeking exposure to emerging Canadian investment ideas. For more info on the conference, contact tara@cantechletter.com, or visit https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/.

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL AI is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve health outcomes with better care and technology. HEALWELL AI is executing its strategy by developing and acquiring technology and clinical science capabilities that complement its business of preventative care, including data science, AI-powered patient identification, and clinical decision support. HEALWELL AI is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". Learn more at www.healwell.ai.

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