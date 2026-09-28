Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Tiger Financial Services Inc. ("Tiger" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the merger of Cora Capital Corp. and Tiger Financial Corporation and the filing of a final non-offering prospectus earlier this month. The ticker symbol is BANQ.

Tiger is a financial services and fintech solutions provider specializing in business banking, digital payments, and financial empowerment for small businesses in Southeast Asia. Using cutting-edge technology, AI-driven analytics, and seamless payment solutions, the Company helps businesses streamline financial operations, optimize cash flow, and drive growth.

"To facilitate growth, small businesses need the ability to integrate with local and international financial networks while ensuring security, encryption and continuous monitoring," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "Tiger is another innovative addition to the CSE's growing list of emerging fintech companies and we welcome the Company to the Exchange."

"We are excited to join the CSE and begin Tiger's next stage of growth as a public company," said Ben Aissa, Tiger's founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We have built a broad suite of services in Vietnam, and our ambition is to expand across Southeast Asia. This listing gives us a platform to access growth capital, strengthen relationships with partners and financial institutions and pursue strategic acquisitions. We intend to earn investor confidence through disciplined execution, transparent reporting and strong compliance."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

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