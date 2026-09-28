Industry & Influence: Heathos Named a 2026 Industry Icon for Building the Technology Infrastructure Behind a More Connected Insurance Market

Georgia-based organization joins The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, recognizing its integrated approach to technology, data, distribution, administration, claims, and insurance infrastructure.

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Heathos has been named a 2026 Industry Icon in Enterprise Technology by The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence , recognizing the company's growth and work to build more connected technology and infrastructure across the individual health insurance market.

Heathos is a diversified insurance services organization supporting carriers, agencies, agents, and consumers through businesses operating across multiple parts of the insurance value chain.

Its portfolio includes FirstEnroll , focused on enrollment and billing administration; AdminOne , focused on claims administration and compliance; and Sonic Marketing , focused on distribution and carrier relationships.

Together, those businesses form the foundation of a broader Heathos strategy: using technology, data, and shared infrastructure to connect functions that have traditionally operated independently.

Building Connections Behind the Insurance Experience

Individual health insurance involves a complicated network of organizations.

Carriers develop products.

Distributors bring those products to market.

Agencies and agents connect with consumers.

Third-party administrators manage enrollment and billing.

Claims administrators process claims.

Technology platforms move information between participants.

Compliance requirements touch virtually everything.

The complexity is significant, but Heathos believes fragmentation does not have to be accepted as a permanent feature of the industry.

Instead of addressing only one point in the system, the company has intentionally developed capabilities across several.

That structure gives Heathos the ability to examine challenges across the broader insurance lifecycle, connect information between functions, and build technology and infrastructure around the needs of multiple participants.

"Being recognized as a 2026 Industry Icon is meaningful because it reflects what our team has been working to build across Heathos," said Todd Baxter, Heathos, CEO. "Insurance is complex, but complexity doesn't have to mean fragmentation. We believe there is tremendous opportunity in connecting the people, technology, data, and services that already make this industry work. Our growth has allowed us to expand those capabilities, but what I'm most proud of is that we've done it while protecting the culture and team behind the company. We want to build an organization that our partners can grow with and that our people want to grow with too."

Three Specialized Businesses, One Technology Strategy

Heathos' portfolio illustrates how the company approaches the market.

FirstEnroll operates as a third-party administrator specializing in enrollment and billing administration, providing carriers and agencies with administrative infrastructure, technology, support, and business intelligence designed to streamline insurance operations.

AdminOne specializes in claims administration and regulatory compliance, helping carriers manage claims processing while improving efficiency, accuracy, and oversight.

Sonic Marketing operates as a National Marketing Organization focused on carrier relationships and distribution, helping agencies navigate an increasingly complex insurance marketplace.

The individual businesses maintain specialized functions while giving Heathos a broader perspective across the insurance ecosystem.

That perspective increasingly informs the company's investments in technology, data, automation, and digital infrastructure.

The Technology Consumers May Never See

Some of the technology with the greatest impact on insurance operates entirely behind the scenes.

Consumers may never see the system connecting an enrollment to a carrier.

They may never know what technology helps an administrator manage billing accurately.

They may never interact with the business intelligence tools helping an agency understand performance.

They may never know which automated process prevented an administrative error.

But those systems influence the experience.

Heathos is investing in technology designed to strengthen those connections across its organization.

The company's technology strategy encompasses areas including automation, data analytics, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, platform development, and business intelligence.

Rather than treating technology as a standalone offering, Heathos increasingly uses it as infrastructure connecting its businesses and improving how information moves through the insurance lifecycle.

Seeing What Happens Between the Systems

Heathos' position across multiple points in the insurance value chain gives the organization a perspective that a single-purpose technology provider may not have.

It can see where information changes hands.

It can see where administrative processes become repetitive.

It can see where separate systems create unnecessary work.

And it can see how a problem in one part of the insurance lifecycle can create consequences somewhere else.

That visibility creates opportunities for technology.

Instead of developing software around an isolated task, Heathos can increasingly evaluate how technology, data, and automation might improve an entire workflow.

The company's model turns operational experience into a source of product and technology insight.

As Heathos continues to expand, those insights can be applied across a growing ecosystem of businesses, partners, and processes.

Growth Without Losing the Culture

Heathos has grown significantly as it has expanded its capabilities, developed new infrastructure, and increased its presence within the individual health insurance market.

But the company considers another part of its growth story equally important .

As the organization has evolved, Heathos reports maintaining exceptionally low employee turnover and building a workplace where people want to remain and grow alongside the business.

That is particularly notable for an organization experiencing rapid change.

New technologies, expanding teams, evolving responsibilities, and broader market opportunities can put significant pressure on company culture.

Heathos has worked to ensure that growth does not come at the expense of the people responsible for creating it.

Challenging the Idea That Complexity Is Inevitable

Insurance will always involve complexity.

Regulation, compliance, administration, distribution, claims, technology, and consumer service all have legitimate roles within the market.

But Heathos believes complexity and inefficiency are not the same thing.

By bringing multiple capabilities into one organization, the company can identify where systems fail to communicate, where administrative friction exists, where technology can eliminate repetitive work, and where data from one part of the organization can improve decisions somewhere else.

That is particularly important as Heathos continues to scale .

A connected model can allow growth in one part of the organization to strengthen another rather than simply creating another isolated business unit.

It also allows Heathos to approach partners with a broader understanding of the market rather than viewing their challenges through a single service offering.

Enterprise Technology Behind the Insurance Market

Heathos' selection as a 2026 Industry Icon reflects a type of enterprise technology that often operates outside the spotlight.

The company is not trying to become another insurance carrier.

It is not an insurance agency.

Instead, Heathos is building infrastructure around the organizations operating throughout the individual health insurance ecosystem.

Through distribution, enrollment and billing administration, claims administration, technology, data, automation, and operational services, the company is working to make that ecosystem more connected and easier for its partners to navigate.

As insurance becomes increasingly digital and data-driven, the organizations capable of connecting systems, services, and participants may become as important as the individual products moving through them.

For its integrated business model, investment in technology, continued growth, strong organizational culture, and work to build a more connected insurance ecosystem, Heathos has earned its place among The 2026 List of Industry Icons.

About Heathos

Heathos is a Georgia-based diversified insurance services and technology organization supporting the individual health insurance market.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Heathos provides capabilities spanning distribution, enrollment and billing administration, claims administration, technology, data, automation, and operational support for carriers, agencies, agents, and the consumers they serve.

The Heathos portfolio includes FirstEnroll, a third-party administrator specializing in enrollment and billing; AdminOne, a claims administrator focused on claims management and regulatory compliance; and Sonic Marketing, a National Marketing Organization focused on carrier relationships and distribution.

Heathos is focused on building a more connected, technology-enabled insurance ecosystem designed to strengthen partnerships, streamline operations, and support sustainable growth.

Learn more: heathos.com

About The 2026 List

The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, is an annual recognition program identifying companies and organizations making a meaningful impact across today's most influential industries.

The Industry Icon designation recognizes organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, momentum, industry impact, and the ability to influence what comes next within their respective fields.

The 2026 List spans categories including AI & Robotics, enterprise technology, healthcare, consumer products, professional services, manufacturing, home and design, and other sectors shaping modern business.

Learn more: 2026list.com

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence is an independent business publication covering the companies, brands, entrepreneurs, creatives, and organizations shaping modern business.

Through executive profiles, feature stories, editorial reporting, and analysis, Industry & Influence explores the ideas, innovation, leadership, and creative thinking driving industries forward, from emerging companies to established global brands.

Industry & Influence is the presenting publication behind The 2026 List and its Industry Icon recognition program.

Learn more: industryandinfluence.com

Media Contact

Sydney Carter

Media Relations

2026 List Industry Icons

sydney@2026list.com

SOURCE: Industry & Influence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/heathos-named-a-2026-industry-icon-for-building-the-technology-infrastructure-1228088