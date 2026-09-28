Industry & Influence: S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office Named a 2026 Industry Icon in Financial & Professional Services

Growing financial services firm joins The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, recognizing its proactive approach to advanced tax planning and coordinated virtual family office strategy.

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office has been named a 2026 Industry Icon in Financial & Professional Services by the 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, recognizing the firm's growth, leadership, and multidisciplinary approach to advanced financial planning.

Led by Founder and Managing Partner Ryan Foncannon, MBA , S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office works with business owners, high-income professionals, high-net-worth individuals, and families through a coordinated planning model spanning advanced tax planning, business advisory, financing, legal and charitable planning, advanced insurance, and private wealth management.

The approach is built around the idea that complex financial decisions should not be made in isolation.

Instead of addressing taxes, investments, business strategy, insurance, estate planning, financing, and other financial matters as separate issues, S.W.A.N. brings specialists across disciplines together to evaluate the client's complete financial picture.

The company's name reflects that mission: helping clients Sleep Well At Night.

A Different Approach to Financial Planning

For many successful professionals and business owners, financial complexity increases along with income and wealth.

The number of advisors often increases too.

Tax professionals, attorneys, wealth managers, insurance professionals, business consultants, and other specialists may each provide valuable expertise, but their advice is not always coordinated.

S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office was built around the belief that better outcomes can emerge when those disciplines work together.

Its virtual family office model allows specialists to collaborate around a client's circumstances and long-term objectives while maintaining a central strategic view of the overall plan.

Advanced tax planning serves as one of the firm's primary areas of focus.

S.W.A.N. works proactively to evaluate tax strategy alongside investment decisions, business planning, financing, charitable goals, insurance, legal considerations, and wealth management rather than waiting until a transaction or tax year is already complete.

"We built S.W.A.N. around the belief that clients deserve to understand their entire financial picture, not just one piece of it," said Ryan Foncannon, Founder & Managing Partner. "Being recognized as a 2026 Industry Icon is meaningful because it reflects the approach we have worked to build for years: bringing the right specialists together, educating our clients, finding opportunities that might otherwise be missed, and always putting the relationship ahead of the transaction. Our goal is simple. We want our clients to be able to Sleep Well At Night knowing they have a team looking at the whole picture."

Leadership Built Around the Bigger Picture

S.W.A.N. 's approach reflects Foncannon's nearly two decades in financial services and his experience across advanced tax strategy, private wealth management, insurance, financing, and business advisory.

Rather than building a practice around a single financial discipline, Foncannon has focused on bringing specialists together to address the interconnected financial challenges facing successful business owners, high-income professionals, and affluent families.

That multidisciplinary philosophy ultimately became the foundation for S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office.

Foncannon has received multiple industry recognitions for his work in tax strategy, financial planning, and wealth management. He was recognized on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, ranking #119 nationally, #7 in Financial Services, and #1 in Indiana and Evansville, Indiana, for the growth of his private company. He has also been recognized nationally for advanced tax strategy, named a Top Retirement Planner for the State of Indiana by Wealth & Finance Magazine, and received a CREA Global Award for innovation and excellence in finance and tax. His expertise and insights have also been featured in national media, including The Wall Street Journal.

In 2025, Foncannon was accepted into the Forbes Business Council, joining an invitation-only professional community of business owners and senior leaders.

His focus now extends beyond building his own firm.

Foncannon is investing in mentorship and professional development, expanding relationships with tax professionals around the country, completing a book examining his approach to the financial services industry, and helping lead the development of advanced tax planning technology intended to support S.W.A.N. 's next stage of growth.

That combination of practitioner, entrepreneur, mentor, and industry challenger has helped shape S.W.A.N. around a central idea: the client's entire financial picture should work together.

Growth Without Losing the Relationship

S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office has grown significantly while maintaining a highly personalized approach to client service.

The company reports quadrupling its revenue over the past year, reflecting growing demand for more coordinated financial planning among business owners, high-income professionals, and families managing increasingly complex financial decisions.

For Foncannon, growth has not changed one of the firm's central philosophies: relationships come before transactions.

S.W.A.N. emphasizes financial education throughout the planning process so clients understand not only what strategies are being proposed, but how those strategies fit within their larger financial goals.

That relationship-driven model is particularly important for clients facing complex issues including significant tax liabilities, business growth, large capital gains events, estate and legacy planning, and long-term wealth creation.

Six Pillars, One Financial Picture

S.W.A.N.'s planning model is organized around six primary areas :

Advanced Tax Planning, Business Advisory, Financing, Legal & Charitable Planning, Advanced Insurance, and Wealth Management.

The firm brings specialists from those disciplines together as needed, creating a coordinated team around each client's circumstances.

That structure is designed to provide capabilities traditionally associated with a family office while offering a more flexible model for business owners, professionals, and affluent families who may not maintain a traditional single-family office of their own.

The company says its broader specialist network includes more than 100 professionals and that it partners with more than 50 tax practices nationally, allowing outside tax professionals to bring S.W.A.N. into situations requiring additional advanced planning, education, and implementation.

Building the Next Generation of Financial Planning

S.W.A.N. is also looking beyond its current advisory model.

The firm is developing advanced tax planning software intended to support its approach to identifying and evaluating planning opportunities.

Foncannon is simultaneously completing a book examining what makes the S.W.A.N. model different and why he believes aspects of the traditional financial services, insurance, and tax industries are ready for disruption.

The company is also investing in mentorship and the development of future professionals and business leaders, extending Foncannon's focus beyond individual client relationships toward a broader impact on the industry.

Together, those initiatives reflect a company seeking not only to grow within financial services, but to influence how sophisticated planning is delivered.

Raising the Standard for Proactive Planning

S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office's selection as a 2026 Industry Icon reflects its recent growth and a larger philosophy about where financial services may be headed.

As financial lives become more complex, the firm's model argues for less fragmentation, greater collaboration among specialists, earlier planning, stronger client education, and a more complete understanding of how financial decisions interact.

The objective is not simply to manage wealth.

It is to help clients understand how taxes, businesses, investments, risk, financing, legacy planning, and wealth creation fit together so they can make decisions with greater confidence.

For its leadership, multidisciplinary planning model, commitment to proactive financial strategy, and vision for a more coordinated approach to financial services, S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office has earned its place among The 2026 List of Industry Icons.

About S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office

S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office is an Evansville, Indiana-based financial services firm providing comprehensive planning for business owners, high-income professionals, high-net-worth individuals, and families.

The firm's virtual family office model coordinates expertise across six primary areas : wealth management , advanced tax planning , business advisory , financing , legal and charitable planning , and advanced insurance .

Led by Founder and Managing Partner Ryan Foncannon, MBA , S.W.A.N. focuses on proactive planning, client education, multidisciplinary collaboration, and long-term relationships designed to help clients understand and optimize their complete financial picture.

S.W.A.N. stands for Sleep Well At Night, reflecting the firm's goal of giving clients greater clarity and confidence around their financial decisions.

Learn more: swanvfo.com

About The 2026 List

The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, is an annual recognition program identifying companies and organizations making a meaningful impact across today's most influential industries.

The Industry Icon designation recognizes organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, momentum, industry impact, and the ability to influence what comes next within their respective fields.

The 2026 List spans categories including AI & Robotics, enterprise technology, healthcare, consumer products, professional services, manufacturing, marketing and communications, home and design, and other sectors shaping modern business.

Learn more: 2026list.com

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence is an independent business publication covering the companies, brands, entrepreneurs, creatives, and organizations shaping modern business.

Through executive profiles, feature stories, editorial reporting, and analysis, Industry & Influence explores the ideas, innovation, leadership, and creative thinking driving industries forward, from emerging companies to established global brands.

Industry & Influence is the presenting publication behind The 2026 List and its Industry Icon recognition program.

Learn more: industryandinfluence.com

Media Contact

Sydney Carter

Media Relations

2026 List Industry Icons

sydney@2026list.com

SOURCE: Industry & Influence

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