Industry & Influence: Cana Wedding Group Named a 2026 Industry Icon for Building a New Kind of Wedding Platform

The faith-centered technology company is combining wedding planning, registries, sacramental tools, and a nationwide vendor marketplace to help Catholic and Christian couples keep marriage at the center of the wedding.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Cana Wedding Group has been named a 2026 Industry Icon in Consumer Culture by The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence , recognizing the company's work to build a modern wedding technology ecosystem specifically around the needs of Catholic and Christian couples.

Cana brings wedding websites, guest management, RSVPs, registries, faith-centered planning tools, and a nationwide marketplace of Catholic and Christian wedding professionals into one platform.

Its mission begins with an idea that runs counter to much of the modern wedding industry's focus:

The wedding is important.

The marriage is bigger.

Putting Marriage Back at the Center of Wedding Planning

Wedding technology has transformed the way couples organize one of the largest events of their lives.

Websites, registries, vendor marketplaces, digital RSVPs, planning tools, and automated workflows have made wedding planning increasingly sophisticated.

But for Catholic and Christian couples, Cana saw an important gap.

A couple may be able to customize colors, fonts, menus, and registries across mainstream platforms while still having to plan some of the most meaningful religious elements of the wedding somewhere else.

Cana was built to bring those worlds together.

The company describes itself as a wedding planning platform for Catholics and Christians, but its ambitions extend beyond simply adding religious content to traditional wedding software.

Cana is designing the planning experience around the belief that marriage is a covenant and that technology can make it easier for couples to keep that meaning visible throughout the months leading to their wedding.

"Being recognized as a 2026 Industry Icon is incredibly meaningful to us, but Cana has never really been about recognition for the company," said James Reichert, Cofounder. "It's about the couples preparing to enter into marriage and the incredible vendors who have built businesses around serving them. We believe couples of faith deserve technology that is every bit as beautiful, intuitive, and powerful as anything else in the wedding industry without asking them to separate their faith from the planning experience. If Cana can make that process a little more joyful, a little less overwhelming, and help couples keep Christ at the center of what they're preparing for, then we're building something worth building."

Faith-Tech Without Compromising the Technology

Cana is deliberately competing on product quality, not simply religious alignment.

Its platform includes free wedding websites, registry functionality, RSVP and guest-list management, multilingual experiences, vendor discovery, and other tools expected from modern wedding technology.

But the differences become apparent deeper within the product.

Cana has developed Christian and Catholic wedding planning tools that account for more than 100 tasks associated with preparing for a faith-centered wedding.

Its liturgy planning experience helps couples organize elements including readings, music, and vows.

Wedding websites can incorporate prayer requests.

Design options draw from liturgical palettes and traditional aesthetics.

Guest management can incorporate sacramental details alongside the practical information surrounding the event.

Those features reflect the advantage of designing a product for a community from the beginning rather than adding faith-oriented functionality to a general-purpose platform later.

Winning the User on Product

One piece of feedback has become particularly meaningful to the Cana team.

A bride told the company that before choosing her wedding platform, she created complete accounts with 4 other registry platforms and Cana.

She ultimately chose Cana.

For the company, the significance was not simply that a Christian bride selected a Christian product.

Creating and testing multiple wedding-planning accounts takes time.

Her decision reinforced something Cana considers essential to its future: values may bring a consumer through the door, but product quality has to give them a reason to stay.

Cana does not want to succeed because couples are willing to compromise functionality in exchange for faith alignment.

It wants to build one of the strongest products in wedding technology while serving a community it believes has historically been underserved.

Building a Nationwide Faith-Centered Wedding Marketplace

Cana's ambitions also extend beyond software.

Its vendor marketplace connects couples with Catholic and Christian wedding professionals across 23 categories and all 50 states , including photographers, videographers, venues, planners, florists, caterers, musicians, beauty professionals, jewelers, and other businesses.

Vendors are reviewed before joining the directory, creating a marketplace designed specifically around professionals whose businesses align with the values of the couples Cana serves.

For couples, that can eliminate another source of friction in wedding planning: determining whether a potential vendor understands the religious significance, traditions, and requirements surrounding their ceremony.

For vendors, Cana provides access to a national audience actively seeking professionals who understand their faith and vision.

The result is an ecosystem where technology, commerce, and community begin to reinforce one another.

Building a Home, Not Just a Registry

Cana is also expanding deeper into the wedding registry market.

Its registry allows couples to combine traditional gifts with experiences and cash funds tied to the future they are building together.

Couples can register for household essentials, contributions toward a future home, pilgrimages, and other meaningful goals.

The company's expanding commerce strategy is designed to bring traditional home goods together with sacred and faith-centered items, creating a storefront that reflects Cana's broader view of what newly married couples are building.

For Catholic couples in particular, that idea is sometimes described as creating the domestic church, where faith is lived within everyday family life.

Cana's registry strategy turns that concept into a consumer product opportunity.

Creating a Category Between Faith and Technology

Cana describes its industry as Faith-Tech / Wedding-Tech, a combination that captures why the company stands apart.

The wedding technology industry is mature.

Faith-based consumer technology is growing.

Cana sits directly between the two.

Its opportunity is to prove that a deeply values-driven product does not have to remain a niche or technologically compromised alternative.

Instead, specialization can become an advantage.

By understanding the details that matter specifically to Catholic and Christian couples, Cana can build features a general-purpose platform may have little reason to prioritize.

At the same time, the company is creating infrastructure for faith-centered wedding businesses, giving photographers, planners, venues, florists, and other professionals a marketplace built around the customers they want to serve.

Technology in Service of Something Bigger

Cana Wedding Group's selection as a 2026 Industry Icon recognizes the company's approach to building consumer technology around a clear and deeply held mission.

Its platform solves practical problems.

It manages guest lists.

It builds websites.

It organizes RSVPs.

It connects vendors .

It creates registries.

It helps couples plan ceremonies.

But Cana's argument is that technology is most meaningful when all of those functions point toward something larger than the software itself.

For the company, that is marriage.

For its innovative approach to Faith-Tech and Wedding-Tech, commitment to product quality, nationwide faith-centered vendor ecosystem, and effort to build technology around the deeper meaning of marriage, Cana Wedding Group has earned its place among The 2026 List of Industry Icons.

About Cana Wedding Group

Cana Wedding Group is a Columbus, Ohio-based Faith-Tech and Wedding-Tech company building a wedding planning ecosystem for Catholic and Christian couples.

The Cana platform brings together wedding websites, guest lists, RSVPs, registry tools, faith-centered wedding planning, sacramental and liturgical resources, and a nationwide marketplace of vetted Catholic and Christian wedding professionals.

Cana's mission is to provide couples with a modern, high-quality wedding planning experience that allows them to keep Christ and the meaning of marriage at the center of the process.

Learn more: cana.wedding

About The 2026 List

The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, is an annual recognition program identifying companies and organizations making a meaningful impact across today's most influential industries.

The Industry Icon designation recognizes organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, momentum, industry impact, and the ability to influence what comes next within their respective fields.

The 2026 List spans categories including AI & Robotics, enterprise technology, healthcare, consumer culture, professional services, manufacturing, home and design, and other sectors shaping modern business.

Learn more: 2026list.com

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence is an independent business publication covering the companies, brands, entrepreneurs, creatives, and organizations shaping modern business.

Through executive profiles, feature stories, editorial reporting, and analysis, Industry & Influence explores the ideas, innovation, leadership, and creative thinking driving industries forward, from emerging companies to established global brands.

Industry & Influence is the presenting publication behind The 2026 List and its Industry Icon recognition program.

Learn more: industryandinfluence.com

Media Contact

Sydney Carter

Media Relations

2026 List Industry Icons

sydney@2026list.com

SOURCE: Industry & Influence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cana-wedding-group-named-a-2026-industry-icon-for-building-a-new-kind-of-weddi-1228086