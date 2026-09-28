The platform is being developed to connect relevant investor research, message refinement and approved agentic outreach for founders across Canada and the United States.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - RaiseDesk Technologies Inc. today announced its 2027 waitlist for founders preparing to raise capital. The company is developing a fundraising operating platform designed to help founders find more relevant investors, strengthen their messaging and keep approved outreach and follow-up moving alongside the demands of building a business.

Based in British Columbia, RaiseDesk is being developed for companies across Canada and the United States. Its initial focus is founder-led pre-seed, seed and Series A companies seeking a more structured way to manage fundraising work.

Investor research, messages, responses and follow-ups each carry information that shapes the next step in a raise. When that information is spread across spreadsheets, email and separate tools, founders must continually reconstruct the context: whom to approach, what has already been shared and which conversations need attention.

RaiseDesk's development focuses on connecting that work, from understanding a company's fundraising goals to organizing investor research and tracking the next action.

"The work between investor conversations is easy to underestimate. Each follow-up depends on understanding why an investor is relevant, what has already been shared and what should happen next," said Lior Ishai, founder of RaiseDesk. "We're building RaiseDesk around that continuity, so founders can keep their fundraising work moving alongside the demands of running their company."

Ishai brings more than 18 years of experience in digital and marketing technology, including more than 12 years in investment marketing.

Connecting investor research with outreach and follow-up

The platform is being designed around three connected areas:

Investor intelligence: Help founders research and prioritize potential investors using company context, including stage, sector, geography and fundraising goals, with supporting information explaining potential relevance.

Help founders research and prioritize potential investors using company context, including stage, sector, geography and fundraising goals, with supporting information explaining potential relevance. Message refinement: Help founders communicate their company's story and adapt its emphasis for different investor audiences while preserving the underlying facts.

Help founders communicate their company's story and adapt its emphasis for different investor audiences while preserving the underlying facts. Systematic execution: Organize approved investor outreach, consistent follow-up, responses and next actions within a guided workflow.

The intended process begins with understanding the company and its raise. That context informs investor research and messaging, while responses and follow-up remain connected as conversations develop. Founders retain control over their story, approve investor-facing messaging and lead their investor relationships.

Registering interest for 2027 access

The waitlist is open to founders and company leaders who want to register interest in future access as development continues. Private invitations for 2027 access will be reviewed company by company.

Founders planning their next raise can learn more and join the 2027 waitlist at raisedesk.io.

About RaiseDesk

RaiseDesk Technologies Inc. is a technology company developing a fundraising operating platform for companies raising capital. Its approach connects investor intelligence, message refinement, approved outreach, follow-up and relationship progression in one operating process, with founder control central to the workflow.

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