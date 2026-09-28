EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
The Presidential Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH (general partner of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA) has today taken the following important personnel decisions:
2.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
28-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 - 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 - 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44
|EQS News ID:
|2406604
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2406604 28-Sep-2026 CET/CEST