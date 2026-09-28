EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Extension of the Managing Directors' employment contracts of Carsten Cramer, Lars Ricken and Thomas Treß - Carsten Cramer appointed Chairman of the Management Board



28-Sep-2026 / 22:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Presidential Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH (general partner of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA) has today taken the following important personnel decisions:



1.

Carsten Cramer, previously Speaker of the Management Board, is appointed Chairman of the Management Board with immediate effect. His managing director's employment contract is extended until 30 June 2031. 2.

The managing director's employment contract of Lars Ricken, Managing Director Sports, is extended until 30 June 2030.



3.

Thomas Treß wishes, at his own request, to extend his contract - which was originally due to run until 30 June 2027 - by just one further year, until 30 June 2028. Upon the expiry of his contract, he wishes to step down from the management board in order to devote himself in future to roles on supervisory and control bodies at other companies and to working as an independent consultant. Thomas Treß will continue to be available to Borussia Dortmund in an advisory capacity as and when required.



The managing director's employment contract of Svenja Schlenker, who was only appointed as Managing Director recently in November 2025, remains unchanged until 30 June 2028.



With these decisions, Borussia Dortmund has taken important steps to secure the long-term continuity and stability of the company's leadership.



Dortmund, 28. September 2026



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



End of Inside Information



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