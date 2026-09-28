Industry & Influence: IPORT Named a 2026 Industry Icon in Enterprise Technology

Enterprise iOS innovator joins The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, recognizing its role in transforming everyday Apple devices into integrated technology for business.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / IPORT has been named a 2026 Industry Icon in Enterprise Technology by The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, recognizing the company for its innovation in enterprise iOS integration and its approach to mounting, charging, and deploying iPhone and iPad across commercial environments.

The annual Industry Icon recognition identifies companies demonstrating meaningful innovation, strong leadership, industry impact, and the potential to influence where their sectors are headed next.

IPORT has built its position around solving a deceptively simple problem: as iPhones and iPads have become increasingly important business tools, how do organizations make those devices secure, charged, accessible, and seamlessly integrated into the physical environments where people actually use them?

Its answer has evolved well beyond the traditional technology accessory.

The Invisible Technology Behind Everyday Experiences

IPORT specializes in cases, mounting, and charging solutions designed to transform iOS devices into integrated enterprise interfaces.

Its technology is used across industries including retail, restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, corporate environments, luxury residential, marine, and industrial applications.

The result is a footprint that can be significantly larger than the company's consumer name recognition might suggest.

People can encounter IPORT-powered technology while shopping, dining, traveling, working, or interacting with iPad and iPhone interfaces in commercial environments without ever realizing the infrastructure behind the experience.

That relative invisibility has become part of the company's success.

IPORT traces its origins to Sonance and a design philosophy centered around making technology disappear into the environment it serves. IPORT has carried that philosophy into enterprise iOS, developing systems intended to make devices feel like a natural part of a space rather than technology added as an afterthought.

"Being recognized as a 2026 Industry Icon is especially meaningful because so much of IPORT's work happens behind the scenes," said Chris Lawson. "Our goal has always been to make technology work more naturally within the environments where people actually use it. We've built IPORT by listening closely to our customers, understanding their challenges, and creating solutions that go far beyond a mount or charger. This recognition reflects the work of our entire team and the partnerships that have allowed us to keep reimagining what enterprise iOS can do."

From Product Vendor to Enterprise Technology Partner

IPORT's approach extends beyond hardware.

The company organizes its customer model around four stages: Consult, Curate, Customize, and Cultivate.

First, IPORT works to understand a customer's workflows, goals, and operational challenges . It then brings together appropriate IPORT hardware, software partners, and deployment resources to create a solution around the specific application.

When an existing product does not fully solve the problem, IPORT can evaluate opportunities to develop purpose-built technology through its product development process.

The relationship continues after deployment, with the company supporting customers as solutions operate in the field and evolve over time.

That approach has allowed IPORT to position itself not simply as a manufacturer of cases, mounts, and chargers, but as a partner in designing complete enterprise iOS experiences.

Its internal culture reflects the same philosophy. The company operates around principles including Authentic Partnerships, Leading with Culture, Going Beyond, Designed to Transform, and Reimagining Enterprise, supported by a team philosophy centered on being humble, hungry, and people smart.

The combination of product innovation, enterprise integration expertise, customer collaboration, and an outsized presence behind everyday technology experiences earned IPORT its place among The 2026 List of Industry Icons.

Selected companies represent a cross-section of industries and are recognized for the ideas, technologies, leadership, and business strategies influencing how their respective sectors are evolving.

The 2026 Industry Icons will be featured through The 2026 List and Industry & Influence throughout the recognition cycle.

About IPORT

IPORT designs mounting, charging, and protective solutions that transform iPhone and iPad into integrated technology interfaces for enterprise and connected environments.

Based in San Clemente, California, IPORT supports applications across retail, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, corporate, luxury residential, marine, and industrial environments. The company's approach combines hardware, software partnerships, consultation, customization, and ongoing support to help organizations build iOS deployments around their specific operational needs.

Born within Sonance, IPORT has grown from a specialized iOS accessory company into an enterprise technology partner focused on making connected devices more secure, accessible, reliable, and seamlessly integrated into the spaces where people use them.

Learn more: iport.io

About The 2026 List

The 2026 List , brought to you by Industry & Influence, is an annual recognition program identifying companies and organizations making a meaningful impact across today's most influential industries.

The Industry Icon designation recognizes organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, momentum, industry impact, and the ability to influence what comes next within their respective fields.

The 2026 List spans categories including AI & Robotics, enterprise technology, healthcare, consumer products, professional services, manufacturing, home and design, and other sectors shaping modern business.

Learn more: 2026list.com

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence is an independent business publication covering the companies, brands, entrepreneurs, creatives, and organizations shaping modern business.

Through executive profiles, feature stories, editorial reporting, and analysis, Industry & Influence explores the ideas, innovation, leadership, and creative thinking driving industries forward, from emerging companies to established global brands.

Industry & Influence is the presenting publication behind The 2026 List and its Industry Icon recognition program.

Learn more: industryandinfluence.com

Media Contact

Sydney Carter

Media Relations

2026 List Industry Icons

sydney@2026list.com

SOURCE: Industry & Influence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/iport-named-a-2026-industry-icon-in-enterprise-technology-1228094