Industry & Influence: BrandEngage Named a 2026 Industry Icon in Marketing, Media & Communications

BrandEngage recognized for its relationship-driven approach to sponsorship and partnership strategy and its work helping organizations build sustainable revenue and long-term corporate relationships.

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / BrandEngage , a relationship marketing agency specializing in sponsorship and partnership strategy within the meetings and events industry, has been named a 2026 Industry Icon in Marketing, Media & Communications by The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence.

The Industry Icon recognition highlights organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, industry impact, momentum, and the ability to influence what comes next within their respective fields.

BrandEngage works with corporations, associations, nonprofits, professional organizations, and brands to develop sponsorship, advertising, and partnership programs designed to generate sustainable revenue while strengthening relationships between organizations and their corporate partners.

At the heart of BrandEngage's approach is a simple belief: relationships create revenue.

From Sponsorship Inventory to Partnership Strategy

Traditional sponsorship programs often begin with a predefined list of inventory - event signage, exhibit opportunities, advertising, logo placement, or other benefits attached to a specific event or period.

BrandEngage approaches sponsorship differently .

Rather than starting with what an organization has available to sell, BrandEngage begins by understanding its client's mission, audience, business objectives, and long-term priorities. The company then develops customized sponsorship and partnership opportunities that align those goals with the objectives of corporate partners.

The resulting programs can incorporate event experiences, advertising, year-round visibility, audience engagement, thought leadership, and other opportunities designed to create value throughout the relationship.

By connecting partnership strategy with business development, sales execution, creative development, and relationship management, BrandEngage helps organizations move beyond one-time sponsorship transactions and build partnerships capable of delivering value throughout the year.

"At BrandEngage, we believe the strongest partnerships are built on more than visibility alone. They are built on relationships, shared goals, meaningful experiences, and measurable value. When organizations and corporate partners understand what they each want to accomplish and build the relationship around those shared objectives, sponsorship becomes something much more powerful than a transaction. We're proud to be recognized as a 2026 Industry Icon and to continue helping organizations create partnerships that deliver meaningful value for everyone involved."

- Susie Prue, Founder & Chief Relationship Officer, BrandEngage

Building Revenue Through Relationships

For associations, nonprofits, and other membership-driven organizations, developing sustainable non-dues revenue can be an important component of long-term financial strength.

BrandEngage helps clients approach that opportunity strategically, operating as an extension of their teams across partnership strategy, opportunity development, sales, activation, and relationship management.

The company's approach measures success beyond the value of an individual sponsorship agreement. BrandEngage focuses on helping organizations strengthen corporate partner relationships, enhance attendee and member experiences, develop recurring revenue opportunities, and build partnerships capable of continuing long after an event concludes.

That relationship-first philosophy is captured in the company's guiding belief: relationships create revenue.

About BrandEngage

BrandEngage is a relationship marketing agency specializing in sponsorship and partnership strategy within the meetings and events industry. The company works with associations, nonprofits, professional organizations, and brands to develop customized sponsorship, advertising, and partnership programs designed to generate sustainable revenue, strengthen corporate relationships, and create meaningful experiences.

BrandEngage combines strategy, business development, creative partnership development, sales execution, and relationship management to help organizations move beyond transactional sponsorship models and build long-term partnerships.

The company operates around a guiding belief: relationships create revenue.

Learn more: brandengagestrategies.com

About The 2026 List

The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, is an annual recognition program identifying companies and organizations making a meaningful impact across today's most influential industries.

The Industry Icon designation recognizes organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, momentum, industry impact, and the ability to influence what comes next within their respective fields.

The 2026 List spans categories including AI & Robotics, enterprise technology, healthcare, consumer products, professional services, manufacturing, marketing and communications, home and design, and other sectors shaping modern business.

Learn more: 2026list.com

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence is an independent business publication covering the companies, brands, entrepreneurs, creatives, and organizations shaping modern business.

Through executive profiles, feature stories, editorial reporting, and analysis, Industry & Influence explores the ideas, innovation, leadership, and creative thinking driving industries forward.

Industry & Influence is the presenting publication behind The 2026 List and its Industry Icon recognition program.

Learn more: industryandinfluence.com

Media Contact

Sydney Carter

Media Relations

2026 List Industry Icons

sydney@2026list.com

SOURCE: Industry & Influence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/brandengage-named-a-2026-industry-icon-in-marketing-media-and-communications-1228090