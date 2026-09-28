Industry & Influence: RoboTape Named an Industry Icon in AI & Robotics on The 2026 List

Industrial automation innovator joins the 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, recognizing companies helping shape the future of their industries.

BARRIE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / RoboTape has been named a 2026 Industry Icon in AI & Robotics by The 2026 List, brought to you by Industry & Influence, recognizing the company for its innovation in industrial robotics, advanced manufacturing and the automation of complex production processes.

The annual Industry Icon recognition identifies companies demonstrating meaningful innovation, strong leadership, industry impact and the potential to influence where their sectors are headed next.

For RoboTape , that impact started with a manufacturing problem that had remained surprisingly difficult to solve: efficiently automating the application of industrial adhesive tape.

Developed by Innovative Automation Inc., RoboTape introduced a new approach that removes the tape spool from the robotic arm and places it outside the work cell. The resulting remote feeding architecture allows manufacturers to use larger material rolls, reduce changeovers, decrease weight on the robot and increase production uptime. The technology took approximately two and a half years to develop before its global launch in 2020.

From Manufacturing Problem to Industry Innovation

RoboTape was selected for more than the technology itself.

The company stood out for successfully translating engineering innovation into a scalable solution being used in real manufacturing environments.

Its robotic system automates the peeling, cutting and precise application of industrial tape, helping manufacturers improve consistency, reduce repetitive manual processes and make more efficient use of production-floor space.

The technology has also earned recognition from major industry players. In 2022, the RoboTape System for 3M Tape was introduced for use with 3M VHB and other bonding tapes, bringing together RoboTape's robotic application technology and 3M's adhesive expertise. The collaboration has since expanded internationally.

"Being recognized as a 2026 Industry Icon is an exciting milestone for RoboTape and the team behind the technology," said Zac Cutt. "RoboTape started with a very specific manufacturing challenge and a belief that there had to be a better way to solve it. What began as an engineering solution has grown into technology helping manufacturers rethink how industrial tape application can be automated. We're proud of how far the technology has come, the partnerships we've built along the way, and the opportunity to continue developing automation solutions that solve real problems on the manufacturing floor."

Building What Comes Next

The technology behind RoboTape is also part of a larger automation story.

Innovative Automation has continued expanding its portfolio with solutions including RoboClip , a robotic system designed to automate clip installation. Together with RoboTape and sister company Mecsmart Systems Inc. , the portfolio reflects a broader strategy of identifying repetitive, precision-dependent manufacturing processes and developing flexible automation solutions around them.

That combination of original engineering, practical application, industry adoption and continued innovation earned RoboTape its place among The 2026 List of Industry Icons .

Selected companies represent a cross-section of industries and are recognized for the ideas, technologies, leadership and business strategies influencing how their respective sectors are evolving.

The 2026 Industry Icons will be featured through The 2026 List and Industry & Influence throughout the recognition cycle.

About RoboTape

RoboTape is an industrial automation technology developed by Innovative Automation Inc. to automate precision tape application in modern manufacturing environments. Its robotic tape dispensing technology combines a remote material feeding system with a lightweight robotic applicator designed to improve consistency, flexibility and production uptime.

RoboTape launched globally in 2020 and has since expanded its presence through manufacturing applications, industry partnerships and continued technology development. Innovative Automation's broader automation portfolio includes RoboTape, RoboClip and sister company Mecsmart Systems Inc.

Learn more: https://robotape.com/

About The 2026 List

The 2026 List , brought to you by Industry & Influence , is an annual recognition program identifying companies and organizations making a meaningful impact across today's most influential industries.

The Industry Icon designation recognizes organizations demonstrating innovation, leadership, momentum, industry impact and the ability to influence what comes next within their respective fields.

The 2026 List spans categories including AI & Robotics, technology, healthcare, consumer products, professional services, manufacturing and other sectors shaping modern business.

Learn more: 2026list.com

About Industry & Influence

Industry & Influence is an independent business publication covering the companies, brands, entrepreneurs, creatives and organizations shaping modern business.

Through executive profiles, feature stories, editorial reporting and analysis, Industry & Influence explores the ideas, innovation, leadership and creative thinking driving industries forward, from emerging companies to established global brands.

Industry & Influence is the presenting publication behind The 2026 List and its Industry Icon recognition program.

Learn more: industryandinfluence.com

Media Contact

Sydney Carter

Media Relations

2026 List Industry Icons

sydney@2026list.com

SOURCE: Industry & Influence

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/robotape-named-an-industry-icon-in-ai-and-robotics-on-the-2026-list-1228096