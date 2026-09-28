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Montag, 28.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zwei kanadische Investmentbanken covern diese Aktie - Beide stufen sie mit Buy ein
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BI

WKN: A3CPLR | ISIN: CA0565331026 | Ticker-Symbol: 6BD0
Frankfurt
28.09.26 | 21:47
56,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,5057,0022:48
56,5057,0021:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS
BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD56,500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.