Organto Foods, Inc.: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Organto Foods Highlights Record First Half Results and Progress on Key Strategic Initiatives

Record first half sales of $53.3 million, up 73%, with positive EBITDA

$15.3 million of working capital with no long-term debt

Substantial progress on key strategic initiatives

Expanded customers, geographies, supply capabilities and operating platform to support continued scalable growth

The original news release did not distinguish between reported annualized sales run rate and sales guidance. Several typographical errors were also corrected. The revised, corrected release follows.

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Organto Foods Inc. ("Organto" or "the Company"), (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0), an integrated provider of organic and fairtrade fruit and vegetable products, today provided an update on progress on its financial performance and key strategic initiatives.

During the first half of 2026 Organto delivered record sales, record adjusted gross profit(1) and record EBITDA(1) while strengthening its balance sheet and expanding its customer, supply, logistics and operating platforms. The Company believes these developments position it well for continued scalable growth.

"Organto today is fundamentally sound and has entered the second half of 2026 from a position of strength." commented Steve Bromley, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chair of Organto. "Over the past several years we have refocused our business, strengthened our financial foundation and demonstrated our ability to scale. With record first half results, a strong balance sheet and an expanding operating platform, we believe we are well positioned to pursue the next phase of our growth, both organically and through strategic opportunities, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, and in doing so creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Expansion and Scalability Drive Record First Half Financial Results

During the first half of 2026 the Company realized record sales, adjusted gross profit(1) and EBITDA(1) while continuing to execute on key strategic priorities. Key financial highlights include:

Sales increased 73% to a record $53.3 M. Largest first half sales in the Company's history.

Gerard Versteegh, former CEO of Tradin Organics, joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor, providing strategic advisory and related services. Mr. Versteegh is an organic foods industry pioneer, and his deep understanding of the global organic and specialty foods and ingredients sectors and strategic expansion expertise is expected to complement the Company's plan to rapidly grow its global footprint in these categories.

In March 2026 the Company's Leadership team was reorganized with key resources realigned to focus on process excellence, core business expansion and strategic growth. This has allowed the Company to continue to grow on its core operating platform and accelerated efforts focused on strategic growth opportunities.

Adjusted gross profit (1) , including the impact of gains on derivatives related to gross profit, increased 108% to a record $3.8 M, a first half record for the Company.

, including the impact of gains on derivatives related to gross profit, increased 108% to a record $3.8 M, a first half record for the Company. Cash overheads decreased to 6.2% of sales versus 6.7% in the prior year, demonstrating continued operating leverage as the business scales.

EBITDA (1) improved by $0.7 M to a record $0.5 M from a loss of $0.2 M in the prior year, reflecting increasing operating leverage as the business scales.

improved by $0.7 M to a record $0.5 M from a loss of $0.2 M in the prior year, reflecting increasing operating leverage as the business scales. Based on first half results, annualized sales run rate now exceeds $100 M, a key milestone in the Company's strategic evolution. This annualized figure is based solely on first-half 2026 sales and does not constitute financial guidance."

"The first half of 2026 was a record for Organto as we executed on our strategic and business development priorities, reflecting the continued momentum we are realizing in our business." commented Darryl Bergman, President of Organto. "Sales increased 73% to a record $53.3 million, while adjusted gross profit(1) and EBITDA(1) also reached record levels. Equally important, our balance sheet remains strong with $15.3 million of working capital and no long-term debt. We believe these results demonstrate the strength of our scalable, capital efficient ecosystem and our confidence in the opportunities that lie ahead."

Balance Sheet Provides Capacity for Continued Growth

During the first half of 2026 the Company continued to maintain its balance sheet strength through a period of rapid growth. Combined with disciplined balance sheet management, the Company expanded its flexible working capital funding facility with a large European lender and raised $5.8 million via an early warrant exercise program, leaving the Company well-positioned for future growth opportunities. Key balance sheet highlights for the first half include:

Cash balance remained strong at $5.4 M plus $1.0 M of restricted cash.

Working capital increased to $15.3 M versus $7.7 M as of December 31, 2025, reflecting rapid growth in the business.

No long-term debt.

Equity of $16.4 M, up 87% since year end.

Expanded Rabobank flexible funding facility from €4 M to € 7 M to support continued growth

Early warrant exercise program completed in Q-1 for gross proceeds of $5.8 M, converting 7.8 M warrants at an exercise price of $0.75 and issuing a further 2.6 million warrants for one year with an exercise price of $1.00.

Progress Realized on Key Growth Initiatives

The Company has made significant progress on key operational initiatives during the first half resulting in expansion of the Company's European operating platform and positioning the business for continued growth. Key highlights from the first half include:

Broadened supply network adding 6 new growing partners in key sourcing regions.

Broadened customer network with addition of 8 new European retailers to customer portfolio.

Added sales in 3 new geographic regions: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, expanding the total number of European countries served to 16.

Added 4 new sea carriers to serve new sales regions and drive cost efficiencies and service capabilities.

In order to better serve an expanded portfolio, added 2 new ports of origin and 3 new destination ports.

Continued to assess opportunities to strategically expand product portfolio, targeted for Q-4 2026.

"The combination of new customers and geographies served, combined with the strategic expansion of our supply and logistics platform has been fundamental to the exceptional growth we have realized in the first half of 2026." commented Alexander Widmann, SVP, COO European Operations of Organto. With responsible and aligned business practices, we are focused on continued exciting growth."

"Organic and fairtrade foods continue to see rapid growth, and we believe we are positioned to capitalize on this growth. We believe a structural shift in how consumers shop for food is ongoing as they focus on healthy and sustainable food alternatives. As a result, we believe our ecosystem is increasingly aligned with the needs of major retailers operating in one of the world's most dynamic organic foods markets." commented Gian Ferreiras, SVP, Business Development of Organto

Operations Expanded and AI-Powered Transformation Launched

In hand with the record results and business expansion realized in the first half, the Company has also expanded its European operating footprint and launched an AI-powered operational transformation within its operations. These initiatives are intended to enhance the Company's ability to serve customers and suppliers across key markets while also creating a more scalable platform. Key initiatives include:

Expanded operating platform and resources with addition of Madrid, Spain and expansion of Munich, Germany Centers of Excellence, further supporting existing infrastructure located in Breda, the Netherlands.

Added key operational personnel to address current business needs, and more importantly, to position the business for continued growth.

Commenced implementation of AI-enabled workflows and quality management technologies designed to automate routine processes, strengthen traceability, support earlier identification of operational risks and improve decision making. It is believed these initiatives will further enhance operating efficiency as the business scales.

"Operational excellence in modern supply chains is increasingly determined by how quickly organizations can transform into action. By leveraging AI-driven orchestration, we are creating an environment where routine tasks can be automated, risks can be identified earlier, and people can focus on higher-value decision-making." commented Ana Cristina de la Camp Ahedo, Director of Digital Technology and Business Controlling of Organto.

Organization Strengthened to Support Long-Term Growth

During the first half of 2026 the Company has made important additions to its Board of Directors, Advisory Group, and Leadership Team. The additions are all intended to support long-term strategic growth as the Company focuses on building its global organic and fairtrade foods ecosystem. Key developments include the following:

Darryl Bergman was appointed President, effective June 1, 2026. Mr. Bergman brings more than 25 years of executive-level operating and financial experience to the Company. His broad operating and financial experience in growth-oriented public and private organizations is expected to complement the talents of the Company's leadership team.

Chad Hagen was appointed to the Board of Directors effective January 26, 2026. Mr. Hagen is an executive with over 30 years of experience building, scaling, and operating businesses across the food, beverage, and fresh produce industries, with a passion and focus on sustainable business platforms.

"The first half of 2026 demonstrated what our platform is capable of delivering" commented Steve Bromley Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chair of Organto. Our focus is now on converting this momentum into sustained profitable growth. We have an expanding customer and supply network, a strong balance sheet, an increasingly scalable platform and a growing pipeline of strategic opportunities. We believe these elements provide a strong foundation for our next phase of exciting development."

Update on Terms of Agreement with Atrium Research

On September 14, 2026, the Company announced that it had renewed its research services agreement with Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"). In the release the Company noted that Atrium will receive cash compensation of $2,500 per month for its research services and that the services will be provided for 12 months beginning on September 15, 2026. At the end of the term, Organto may extend the agreement either (a) for a further twelve (12) months at the same fee structure, or (b) on a quarter-to-quarter basis at a prorated fee plus a 5% increase. The Company wishes to clarify section (b) above, noting this should read on a month-to month basis at the same fee structure plus 5%. This engagement remains subject to TSXV review and approval.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Steve Bromley

Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chair

Investor & Media Contact:

John Rathwell

647 629 0081

john.rathwell@organto.com

www.organto.com

The information presented herein refers to the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted gross profit and EBITDA. We hedge currencies for certain product categories where either the supply or sales commitments are fixed in foreign currencies. The gains and losses from these hedging activities are combined with gross profit to determine adjusted gross profit. We also refer to EBITDA, which is Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. These two measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective and thus highlight trends in its business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures in the evaluation of the Company. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period and to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics and distribution through an integrated, asset-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability and operational excellence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that the Company has made solid progress on a clear path to profitability, sustained growth and long-term stability; Organto's belief that its business has been repositioned for scalable, sustained growth via its integrated operations and asset efficient business; Organto's belief that it is well positioned to expand into new products categories, new geographies and new value-added product segments; Organto's belief that its guiding principles will allow the profitability and purpose to remain aligned; Organto's belief that its success is underpinned by a disciplined operating culture, strong governance and a commitment to transparency at every level of it's business; Organto's belief that it is well positioned to capitalize on accelerating demand for organic and fairtrade foods; Organto's belief that it remains focused on building a world class company focused on growing healthy foods markets with the goal of building lasting shareholder value; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/correction-from-source-organto-foods-highlights-record-first-half-resu-1228009