Tensor Auto: Tensor Achieves ISO/SAE 21434 Cybersecurity Certification with Zero Non-Conformities by Applus+ IDIADA

Independent audit confirms zero non-conformities across the full vehicle lifecycle, validating Tensor's security-by-design process.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tensor Auto Inc. ("Tensor"), the American Physical AI company behind the world's first personal Robocar, announced it has achieved certification of its Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) to ISO/SAE 21434, the global gold standard for Road Vehicles Cybersecurity Engineering. Validated through an independent audit by leading European automotive certification body and technical service Applus+ IDIADA, with zero findings or non-conformities, the certification establishes the process foundation for UN R155 type approval in global markets and underpins Tensor's cybersecurity model.

The ISO/SAE 21434 standard defines rigorous engineering requirements for managing cybersecurity risk across the entire lifecycle of connected vehicles-from initial concept and hardware-software design through production, post-production operation, and decommissioning. Achieving certification with zero non-conformities confirms that Tensor's Cybersecurity Management System (CSMS) is aligned with the cybersecurity management requirements underlying UN Regulation No. 155 (UN R155), which governs cybersecurity type approval of vehicles across more than 60 countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea.

"In the era of Physical AI, cybersecurity isn't just about protecting software-it's about safeguarding personal agency. While legacy automakers build connected vehicles that continuously stream data back to corporate clouds, the Tensor Robocar is engineered to answer solely to its owner. Completing the ISO/SAE 21434 audit with zero findings shows that our security-by-design processes are built to the standard the world's regulators expect - and that decentralized, onboard AI supercomputing can be developed with cybersecurity engineered in from the ground up."

- Dr. Jay Xiao, Founder & CEO of Tensor

Zero-Trust Security for Edge Physical AI

Unlike B2B commercial robotaxi fleets or cloud-dependent legacy EV architectures, the Tensor Robocar processes complex environmental perception, trajectory planning, and biometric authentication natively on the vehicle using its high-performance onboard supercomputing stack. The audit by Applus+ IDIADA covered the cybersecurity process governing Tensor's edge-first architecture, which is designed to operate without requiring persistent cloud connectivity.

Core Engineering Processes Audited:

Lifecycle-Wide Security Engineering: Establishes traceability across every phase of vehicle development by requiring that every cybersecurity work product be uniquely identified, version-controlled, and traceable from top-level vehicle goals down to component requirements and verification tests.

Establishes traceability across every phase of vehicle development by requiring that every cybersecurity work product be uniquely identified, version-controlled, and traceable from top-level vehicle goals down to component requirements and verification tests. Rigorous Threat Analysis & Risk Assessment (TARA): Proves systemic threat coverage by conducting vehicle- and ECU-level TARAs with traceability between assets, threat scenarios, attack paths, risks, and controls using ISO/SAE 21434 methods.

Proves systemic threat coverage by conducting vehicle- and ECU-level TARAs with traceability between assets, threat scenarios, attack paths, risks, and controls using ISO/SAE 21434 methods. Vehicle Security Operations Center (VSOC): Operates an integrated Vehicle Security Operations Center with intrusion detection, tiered incident escalation, and defined response timelines for deployed vehicles.

Operates an integrated Vehicle Security Operations Center with intrusion detection, tiered incident escalation, and defined response timelines for deployed vehicles. Secure Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates: Validates end-to-end software delivery integrity using Tensor's proprietary OTA platform to manage, deploy, and monitor firmware packages with complete cryptographic control.

Validates end-to-end software delivery integrity using Tensor's proprietary OTA platform to manage, deploy, and monitor firmware packages with complete cryptographic control. Multi-Layered Defensive Validation: Confirms empirical resilience through comprehensive penetration testing, fuzz testing, communication security testing, and static/dynamic code analysis directly linked to requirements derived from the TARA.

Confirms empirical resilience through comprehensive penetration testing, fuzz testing, communication security testing, and static/dynamic code analysis directly linked to requirements derived from the TARA. Supply Chain Cybersecurity Governance: Applies a structured supplier evaluation framework covering governance, secure development practices, vulnerability management, incident support, evidence delivery, and change control to cybersecurity-relevant suppliers.

Applies a structured supplier evaluation framework covering governance, secure development practices, vulnerability management, incident support, evidence delivery, and change control to cybersecurity-relevant suppliers. Production & End-of-Line Verification: Prevents manufacturing-level vulnerabilities by extending cybersecurity requirements directly into vehicle flashing, provisioning, configuration, functional validation, and end-of-line testing prior to commercial release.



"Our assessment provided an independent evaluation of Tensor's cybersecurity processes against the requirements of ISO/SAE 21434, supporting a structured approach to automotive cybersecurity. Tensor has demonstrated compliance with the applicable requirements of the standard, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in future activities."

- Alejandro Manilla, Applus+ IDIADA

Unlocking Global Expansion & Technology Licensing

The ISO/SAE 21434 certification marks a major milestone on Tensor's path to global markets, laying the groundwork for vehicle homologation and UN R155 type approval across Europe, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan and beyond. Tensor remains focused on delivering fully driverless capabilities wrapped in uncompromising digital and physical security.

Beyond the Tensor Robocar, Tensor has developed a licensable full-stack AI driving technology platform for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers. The ISO/SAE 21434 certification strengthens the cybersecurity foundation for that platform, demonstrating that the processes supporting its vehicle architecture, software, onboard computing, secure OTA updates, and vehicle security operations are aligned with the highest standards.

About Tensor

Tensor is an American Physical AI technology company developing agentic AI and full-stack autonomous driving technology. Its flagship product, the Tensor Robocar, is the world's first automotive-grade SAE Level 4 driverless vehicle built for both private ownership and robotaxi deployment. Beyond the Robocar, Tensor also licenses its full-stack Physical AI platform to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers through its Autonomous Driving as a Service (ADaaS) model.

Driven by Tensor's reasoning-capable agentic AI, the Robocar sets the standard of how Physical AI is transforming the way people interact with machines. The Robocar is about freedom, empowering users to choose between driving, or being driven, with a foldable steering wheel, retractable pedals, and a sliding display. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2016, Tensor has a global footprint spanning offices in San Jose, Barcelona, Singapore, and Dubai.

About Applus+ IDIADA

Applus+ IDIADA is a global partner to the automotive industry, offering design, engineering, testing, and homologation services. With over 30 years of experience and presence in 24 countries, IDIADA provides comprehensive technical support for international vehicle certification and regulatory compliance.

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