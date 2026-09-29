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Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company"), the high-growth operator with a portfolio of assets across key Colombian and Canadian hydrocarbon basins, is pleased to announce its AGM voting results.

Report in Respect of Voting Results Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

The following sets forth a brief description of each matter voted upon at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares of Arrow held on September 18, 2026 and the outcome of the vote:

Description of Matter Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against or Withheld Number of Directors

To set the number of directors at five (5). Approved 54,634,131

99.07% 515,129

0.93% Election of Directors

Marshall Abbott Approved 54,548,635

98.91% 600,625

1.09% Grant M. Carnie Approved 54,024,050 97.96% 1,125,210

2.04% Gage Jull Approved 44,284,958

80.30% 10,864,302

19.70% Ian Langley Approved 54,645,766 99.07% 514,556

0.93% Ravi Sharma Approved 54,515,322 98.83% 643,822

1.17% Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors of the Corporation of the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. Approved 54,522,405 99.03% 536,395

0.97% Approval and Amendment of Option Plan

To re-approve the Corporation's stock option plan and to approve certain amendments thereto as more particularly set out in the Information

Circular and Proxy Statement (collectively, the "Circular") of the Corporation dated August 6, 2026. Approved 48,531,598 87.98% 6,628,724

12.02%

About Arrow Exploration Corp.

Arrow Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian and Canadian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's interest in the Tapir block is held through a private contract with Petrolco, who holds a 50% participating interest in, and is the named operator of, the Tapir contract with Ecopetrol. The formal assignment to the Company is subject to Ecopetrol's consent (details of which are set out in Paragraph 16.13 of the Company's AIM Admission Document dated October 20, 2021). Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "continue", "expect", "opportunity", "plan", "potential" and "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow, including without limitation, Arrow's evaluation of the impacts of global pandemics, the potential of Arrow's Colombian and/or Canadian assets (or any of them individually), the prices of oil and/or natural gas, and Arrow's business plan to expand oil and gas production and achieve attractive potential operating margins. Arrow believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations, and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316446