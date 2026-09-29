New financing backs the institutional intelligence layer for AI-native asset management.

Menos AI, an AI-native platform for institutional investors, today announced a new $5.1 million Pre-A financing led by returning investor Copper Sky Capital, with participation from Alpha Square Group. The round brings total funding to more than $10 million. Jack Selby, who also serves as Managing Director at Thiel Capital, led the investment for Copper Sky.

Since launching its Sonar research agent in August 2025, Menos AI has expanded its offering into enterprise AI infrastructure. The company is working with some of the world's largest asset managers and most sophisticated hedge funds.

Own Your Intelligence. Compound Your Advantage.

As AI models become commoditized, what separates firms is judgment: what they believe, why, and how they act on it. That judgment is built over years, rarely written down, and difficult to transfer to a new analyst, let alone an AI agent. Most of it lives in people's heads and scattered systems, where neither colleagues nor agents can build on it.

Menos AI helps asset managers build a safe, private and traceable context layer that captures proprietary research, portfolio data, investment reasoning and workflows. It turns fragmented judgement and knowledge into a structured, reusable institutional asset under the firm's control. That asset can grow more valuable as teams and agents test assumptions, refine hypotheses and build on what they learn.

The same foundation enables AI agents to automate research, reporting and operations. The goal is to expand investment and client service capacity without a proportional increase in costs.

"Asset managers are paid for judgment and execution," said William Wu, Co-founder and CEO of Menos AI. "We are building the context layer that connects the two. It gives firms a foundation to turn their investment reasoning into testable hypotheses about what comes next, while giving AI agents the knowledge to put that expertise to work."

"We backed Menos AI early because the team understood how AI could reshape institutional investing," said Jack Selby. "Leading this round reflects our conviction that the context layer will be core infrastructure for the next generation of asset managers."

About Menos AI

Menos AI builds institutional AI infrastructure connecting proprietary knowledge, investment workflows and AI agents across research, portfolio management and operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260925561283/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Website: www.menosai.com

Email: info@menosai.com