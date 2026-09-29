Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Stockworks Gold Inc. (TSXV: STW) (OTCQB: STWGF) (FSE: 4XO1) ("Stockworks" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced detailed soil geochemical exploration activities at its 100% owned, road accessible Pirenópolis gold project located in the mining-friendly state of Goiás, Brazil.

Stockworks has begun a detailed soil geochemical survey following up on recently received significant gold values from stream sediment samples which returned assays of up to 6.38 ppm gold (6.38 g/t Au) (see news release March 9, 2026). The survey is designed to trace the source of the stream sediment samples and define priority drill targets on the project.

The previous stream sediment sampling programs returned highly anomalous gold values in two parallel drainages 1.0 to 1.5 kilometers apart. Follow-up sampling in both drainages successfully narrowed the potential source area, as anomalous gold values persisted upstream before abruptly terminating. This pattern suggests the bedrock source lies within the immediate upstream catchment area. In addition, a previously sampled quartz boulder from this area returned 0.8 g/t gold.

The soil sampling program now underway will collect samples in a detailed grid pattern both laterally and between the two streams with the goal of identifying an area of elevated gold-in-soil and/or associated pathfinder elements which are often associated with gold deposits. The interpreted source area also coincides with a large regional-scale magnetic feature identified from the Company's recently completed high-resolution, low-level drone magnetic survey (see news release October 16, 2025). The magnetic feature is indicative of a fault or shear zone. These types of regional tectonic structures can act as conduits for mineralizing fluids.

Elsewhere on the property, a second anomalous gold in stream anomaly has been identified with assays up to 0.943 ppm (0.94 g/t gold). The second anomaly exhibits a different geochemical signature than the primary target area, suggesting it may represent a separate style or source of gold mineralization. Stockworks is also conducting a soil geochemical survey at this anomaly.

Concurrent to the geochemical campaign, the Company will also be prospecting the drainages for additional mineralized float boulders and cobbles particularly in the vicinity of the 6.38 g/t gold stream sediment sample.

The current program represents the first systematic effort to define the bedrock source of multiple high-grade stream sediment gold anomalies on the property. Results from the soil survey, integrated with recently completed high-resolution drone magnetic data, are expected to define priority drill targets for the Company's inaugural drilling campaign.

The Pirenópolis gold project is an early-stage exploration property encompassing two parallel stream catchments that host significant gold-in-sediment anomalies, as well as a gold-bearing quartz float boulder. Furthermore, regional airborne geophysics by the government indicates an interpreted large-scale magnetic structural break cutting across the property upstream of the anomalous samples. The Company's high-resolution drone magnetic survey adds further detail to this in identifying specific interpreted features which may be associated with mineralization.

The region experienced a placer gold rush in the 1700s and 1800s, however, the hard-rock sources of the surrounding rivers' alluvial gold have never been located.

The property occurs within the same regional geological belt as the Paracatu gold mine, Kinross Gold Corp.'s largest operation globally. While similar geology does not guarantee mineralization, the project shares key characteristics including host lithologies and regional-scale structural features.

Goiás, the third-largest mining state in Brazil, has several operating gold mines including Serra Grande by Anglo American, Chapada (copper/gold) by Lundin Mining and Pilar Gold's PGDM complex, which consists of four mines.

Qualified person statement

Technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Kelsch, P.Geo., President, COO and Director, a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects

About Stockworks

Stockworks is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STW. The Company is currently focused on its Pirenópolis gold project in Brazil.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Nasim Tyab"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information regarding the potential benefits of the Company's trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, including increased visibility and liquidity for the Company's common shares. Such forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that trading on the OTCQB Venture Market will result in increased visibility or liquidity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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