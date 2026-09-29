Honest Lasers Announces Global Launch of the Honest Pro

The Swiss-made triple-wavelength diode laser combines European components with integrated contact cooling for aesthetic and medical clinics.

ROGGWIL, Switzerland, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest Lasers announces the global launch of the Honest Pro. The new clinical-grade diode laser system is manufactured in Switzerland with European components and combines three wavelengths within one platform. Honest Pro was developed for aesthetic and medical clinics that need consistent energy delivery, long-term equipment stability, and technology built for regular clinical use.

The launch expands Honest Lasers' work in professional diode laser manufacturing as the company marks nearly a decade in the sector. Its engineering approach focuses on system performance across repeated treatments, including component durability and consistent energy output.

Three Wavelengths Operate in One System

Honest Pro uses a triple-wavelength architecture combining 755, 808, and 1064 nm wavelengths. Each wavelength interacts with melanin and reaches different depths, allowing practitioners to treat a range of hair and skin characteristics in a single system.

The architecture supports a maximum pulse rate of 10 Hz. Honest Lasers designed the system around stable fluence delivery during repeated use, an area the manufacturer identifies as important when clinics evaluate equipment beyond peak specifications.

For clinic owners, those engineering details can affect how a laser fits into a treatment schedule. Equipment used throughout a workday must operate predictably across successive appointments, placing demands on the complete system as well as its individual specifications.

Cooling Accompanies Energy Delivery

Temperature management is another component of the Honest Pro design. An integrated contact cooling system reaches temperatures as low as -5°C to help protect the epidermis during treatment.

Combining cooling with the three wavelengths allows the system to manage energy delivery while addressing the skin surface. Honest Lasers developed the platform for use across all skin types, with the wavelength configuration balancing melanin absorption and controlled penetration depth.

The handpiece is rated for more than 50 million shots. That lifespan reflects the company's focus on equipment designed for sustained professional use, where component longevity can factor into purchasing and operational decisions.

Swiss Engineering Shapes the Launch

Honest Lasers manufactures the Honest Pro in Switzerland using European-origin components. The company says this manufacturing approach reflects its emphasis on precision, energy stability, and system reliability throughout the equipment's working life.

The global launch also establishes the direction Honest Lasers plans to pursue as it expands its presence among aesthetic practitioners, dermatologists, and medical clinics. Future development will continue focusing on diode laser engineering and equipment designed for consistent use in professional settings.

The launch brings that engineering approach to clinics worldwide as Honest Lasers expands access to its Swiss-manufactured system. The company plans to continue developing diode laser technology around the demands of long-term professional use.

About Honest Lasers: Honest Lasers is a Swiss manufacturer of professional diode laser systems for aesthetic and medical clinics. The company develops triple-wavelength technology using European components, with an engineering focus on energy stability, cooling, component durability, and predictable operation.

Its Honest Pro system combines 755, 808, and 1064 nm wavelengths with integrated contact cooling and a handpiece rated for more than 50 million shots.

Media Contact:

Name: Media Relations

Email: info@honestlasers.com

Website: https://honestlasers.com

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