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PR Newswire
29.09.2026 01:06 Uhr
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ProHance Launches a Unified Platform for Actionable insights on Contingent Teams

An industry first governance layer that unifies cost, delivery and output for contingent teams

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHance, the AI-led Productivity Control Room platform for enterprises, today announced the launch of a unified platform for measuring and improving performance for outsourced and contingent teams.

Enterprises now will get a governance layer that provides independent unified proof of what their contingent workforce actually delivers, providing a single source of truth to finance, delivery and vendor management teams.

Now Enterprises can reallocate idle capacity, validate invoices, negotiate renewals based on evidence, flag delivery risk before it materializes, and provide audit teams with a defensible record.

Contingent workforce management has evolved from a function focused on vendor onboarding, contracts and compliance into a strategic capability contributing to over 20% of the workforce. However the technology to manage performance of this workforce has not been able to control cost leakage as it can only provide evidence that work occurred.

ProHance built the platform around three measures that determine contingent workforce performance:

  • CostLeakage- Clear governance of what is being spent against what is delivered
  • SLA Adherence - Improving predictability of delivery within time-and-materials engagements
  • Output - optimizing the value the workforce creates, in addition to utilization

The platform tracks all three in one place, giving Finance, Delivery and Vendor Management the same data instead of each team working from its own tool moving from fragmented ownership to joint governance.

ProHance is launching this after deploying it across Fortune 100 companies, where it has been tested and validated to give the right insights.

"Every system an enterprise runs today can tell it what it bought. None of them can tell it what it got," said Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance. "With this platform, we're building a single source of truth for contingent teams - the same defensible number for Finance, Delivery and Vendor Management to act on, measured from the work itself instead of what the vendor reports. That's the gap we built this to close, starting with outsourced and contingent teams, where existing tools go blind."

About ProHance

ProHance is an AI-led Productivity Control Room platform giving enterprises real-time visibility into productivity, operations and workforce performance. Trusted by more than 450,000 users across 55+ countries, ProHance was named Star Performer in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix 2026. Visit www.prohance.ai.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prohance-launches-a-unified-platform-for-actionable-insights-on-contingent-teams-302891570.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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