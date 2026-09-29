JAAM AUTOMATION LAUNCHES NEW AI PLATFORM TO BRING PEOPLE, SYSTEMS AND AI TOGETHER TO MANAGE COMPLEX BUSINESS PROCESSES

M. by jaam brings Agentic Work Management to existing business processes, helping organisations understand how work gets done and gradually give AI more responsibility

Launch comes as 88%[1] of organisations use AI, but only 7% have fully scaled it, highlighting the challenge of moving from AI adoption to business-wide impact

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- jaam automation has today launched M. by jaam, a new AI platform that brings people, systems and AI together, helping businesses understand how work gets done and gradually give AI more responsibility.

Business processes rarely run through a single system or team. Work, knowledge and decisions are spread across people, applications and different stages of a process, making it difficult for AI agents to understand what needs to happen next. As businesses move from experimenting with AI to asking it to take on real work, connecting AI to the wider business context is becoming critical.

M. by jaam coordinates work across people, systems and AI agents, giving organisations the visibility and control to introduce AI at their own pace. With 88%[2] of organisations now using AI but only 7% having fully scaled it, the challenge is shifting from adoption to making AI work effectively across the business. McKinsey found that while 80% of employees say AI has improved their individual productivity, only 37% of organisations report a positive impact on EBIT.

M by Jaam's Context Engine

At the heart of M. is its Context Engine, which brings together information about the organisation, its knowledge and the work happening now and over time. This helps M. understand how work moves through the business and what needs to happen next, giving AI the context it needs to work within existing processes. As work happens, M. can learn from decisions, outcomes and patterns to improve future work and automation.

M. can use its own AI agents, as well as agents that a business has already built, allowing organisations to build on existing AI investments rather than start again.

Andrew Murphy, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder at jaam automation said, "Many businesses have adopted AI incredibly quickly but are struggling to make it work across the business. Every organisation has its own processes, systems, people and ways of doing things. If we're going to ask AI to take on more of that work, it needs to understand how the business actually works."

He continued: "Business context is a bottleneck in AI adoption, and that's the thinking behind M. by jaam. Businesses can build that understanding through the work they're already doing, then introduce AI where it makes sense and give it more responsibility as confidence grows."

Built around the technology businesses already have

M. is designed to work with the technology businesses already use, including Microsoft Azure AI, Copilot and Power Platform, as well as other business systems, the in-built agents within M. and custom-built applications. With the number of active Microsoft 365 agents growing 15x in a year[3], M. gives organisations a way to bring together the AI capabilities they already have alongside people, systems and business processes. Businesses can also bring their own AI agents into M., allowing them to build on existing investments rather than start again

Lucy Bourne, Co-Founder at Oaka Studio (a specialist Microsoft partner growth and strategy consultancy) said "AI is changing how organisations work, however successful adoption is about more than introducing new technology. It's about bringing AI, people and existing systems together in a way that is practical, secure and governed. M. by Jaam provides a way to introduce AI progressively while maintaining visibility and control. Its alignment with the Microsoft ecosystem and ability to work with Microsoft Partners also provides a practical route for organisations already invested in Microsoft technologies to explore what agentic work can look like in practice."

M. helps businesses move towards more automation, at their own pace

M. has been created to let organisations start with the technology and processes they already have, then introduce AI assistance, automate parts of the work and gradually increase the amount that AI can handle.

M. takes organisations through five stages:

Analyse - Understand requirements, information, knowledge and processes.

- Understand requirements, information, knowledge and processes. Build - Turn that understanding into the structures and work needed.

- Turn that understanding into the structures and work needed. Work - Support live work with the right context and information.

- Support live work with the right context and information. Intelligence - Monitor progress, spot risks and flag where action is needed.

- Monitor progress, spot risks and flag where action is needed. Optimisation - Identify where AI, agents and automation can improve the process.

The launch comes as businesses face a growing challenge in coordinating AI agents alongside people and existing technology. Gartner identified "Universal Orchestration" as an emerging enterprise challenge in February 2026, as organisations look to coordinate AI agents, bots and people across different systems and vendors.

M. sits within this wider shift towards Agentic Work Management, helping businesses coordinate work across people, systems and AI while building the context needed to introduce greater automation

About jaam automation

jaam automation helps organisations automate complex business processes, combining people, systems and AI to make work more efficient, resilient and scalable. Building on decades of experience in business process automation, jaam applies AI and Agentic AI to help organisations automate more complex work while maintaining the control and oversight they need.

About M. by jaam

M. by jaam is an Agentic Work Management platform from jaam automation that orchestrates work across people, AI agents and business systems. Its Context Engine brings together organisational knowledge, business processes, live work and historical data, giving people and AI the context they need to work effectively.

M. enables organisations to introduce AI progressively, deciding where people remain involved and where AI can take on greater responsibility. Its goal is to help businesses automate more routine work while enabling people to focus on judgement, creativity and direction.

[1] https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/quantumblack/our-insights/the-state-of-ai

[2] https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/tech-and-ai/our-insights/the-top-trends-in-tech

[3] https://assets-c4akfrf5b4d3f4b7.z01.azurefd.net/assets/2026/05/2026_Work_Trend_Index_Annual_Report_050526-4_69f9b41ca0945.pdf

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