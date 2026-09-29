QNX and neueHCT Join Forces to Accelerate Global Intelligent Driving Deployment, Anchored by Major German Automaker Program Win

Production begins in 2027, with projected volumes of several million units within three years

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), and neueHCT, the intelligent driving company jointly established by Horizon Robotics and AUMOVIO, are pleased to announce that a major German automaker has selected neueHCT's QNX-powered HCT Luna High-Performance Smart Camera Solution for a global passenger vehicle platform launching in China. The landmark program extends across Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea, establishing a foundation for further global expansion.

The win marks the HCT Luna High-Performance Smart Camera Solution's first major global program powered by QNX and moves the product from individual vehicle applications to large-scale deployment across multiple platforms and models. Built on Horizon Robotics' Journey 6B automotive compute platform and powered by QNX OS for Safety 8.0, the HCT Luna High-Performance Smart Camera Solution will be deployed in vehicles sold in China and multiple international markets, including Australia, New Zealand,Japan and South Korea. Production is set to begin in 2027, with projected volumes of several million units within the first three years.

"Securing this win demonstrates that neueHCT's solution has met the technical standards required by global OEMs," said Simon Zhang, COO of neueHCT. "By combining our scalable intelligent driving architecture with Horizon Robotics' Journey 6B platform and QNX OS for Safety 8.0, we are providing automakers with a high-quality solution that meets market access requirements and user needs across diverse overseas markets and regions."

Designed to make advanced active safety and a front view smart camera available as standard equipment in mass-production vehicles, the HCT Luna High-Performance Smart Camera Solution supports capabilities including Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Traffic Light Recognition, while also providing support in frequently encountered scenarios such as vehicle cut-ins, sharp curves, construction zones and vehicle centering where lane markings are limited or unavailable.

The HCT Luna High-Performance Smart Camera Solution's platform-based, scalable algorithm architecture enables the solution to be efficiently adapted across different vehicle platforms, helping automakers shorten development and introduction cycles while supporting consistent functionality across multiple models, regional configurations and road environments. QNX OS for Safety 8.0 provides the trusted software foundation for this approach, delivering deterministic performance, fault isolation and real-time responsiveness while also being certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D, the automotive industry's highest functional safety integrity level, and assessed to ISO/SAE 21434 for automotive cybersecurity.

"Automakers need intelligent driving solutions that can deliver safety, predictable performance and flexibility across increasingly complex vehicle programs," said John Wall, President at QNX. "This program demonstrates the role QNX OS for Safety 8.0 can play in helping scale advanced driver assistance capabilities across platforms, models and markets. We are proud to provide the trusted, real-time software foundation for this important milestone and look forward to helping advance its rollout around the world."

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to zonal and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), provides the trusted foundation that software-defined and physical AI systems depend on to operate safely and predictably in the real world. For nearly half a century, QNX has powered safety-critical applications where failure is not an option. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with the support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. Today, QNX technology underpins hundreds of millions of vehicles on the road and a wide range of mission-critical systems across industrial controls, robotics, medical devices, commercial transportation, rail, and aerospace and defense. QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.software.

©2026 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About neueHCT

neueHCT is a joint venture established in 2022 by AUMOVIO and Horizon Robotics. neueHCT is dedicated to becoming a global leader in intelligent driving industry, with the mission of "To Make Every Journey Safer and Better". Guided by the vision of "To Bring Leading Intelligent Driving Product to the Corner of Every Continent", neueHCT always stays rooted in China while serving the whole world, adhering to the strategy of "Born for Global"

neueHCT specializes in providing comprehensive ADAS and intelligent driving solutions for global OEMs, covering fields such as passenger vehicle, two-wheeled mobility, and L4 autonomous driving logistics vehicles. Our products are fully adapted to global market regulations and safety benchmarks, and comply with Euro NCAP 5-star safety standards, providing OEMs with a one-stop technological backbone for their global expansion.

Leveraging localized technological expertise and a global service network, the company is accelerating the export of Chinese intelligent driving solutions worldwide, becoming a key enabler in the internationalization of the smart automotive industry.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

neueHCT Media Relations

marketing@neuehct.auto

SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/qnx-and-neuehct-join-forces-to-accelerate-global-intelligent-driving-de-1226595