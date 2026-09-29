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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 03:46 Uhr
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KAYTUS SYSTEMS PTE. LTD.: KAYTUS KR2166V3 Accelerates AIHPC Data Processing at Petabyte Scale

Dense, single socket storage architecture delivers over 700 TB of raw capacity, 12% higher MapReduce performance, and 45% lower power consumption for AI and HPC workloads

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAYTUS today introduced the KR2166V3, a 2U storage server engineered for data preprocessing and analytics at petabyte scale. Based on a native single socket AMD EPYC 9005 architecture, the system integrates 24 bays for 3.5-inch drives, providing more than 700 TB of raw storage capacity, while eliminating intersocket memory access overhead associated with conventional dual socket NUMA architectures. Compared with typical 2U dual socket systems, the KR2166V3 delivers 12% higher MapReduce performance, reduces power consumption by more than 45%, and lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) by more than 19%.

As AI training, advanced analytics, and other demanding workloads accelerate data growth, enterprises are prioritizing storage architectures that combine scalable capacity with faster data access, higher processing throughput, and greater infrastructure cost efficiency.

The Challenge: Expanding Storage Capacity While Controlling Infrastructure Overhead.
Data preparation is a critical component of modern AI infrastructure. Raw images, text, logs, and samples must undergo cleansing, deduplication, format conversion, and aggregation before entering training or analytics pipelines. At petabyte scale, these workflows require infrastructure capable of sustaining continuous data ingestion, transformation, and storage write-back operations.

Conventional horizontal scaling often requires additional server nodes to expand storage capacity, introducing excess compute resources and increasing power consumption, network complexity, and rack space requirements. Workloads with intensive storage requirements benefit from higher capacity, density and more efficient resource allocation, enabling growth with less infrastructure overhead.

The Solution: Dense Storage Architecture for Demanding Data Workloads.
The KR2166V3 combines high-density storage, a native single socket architecture, and optimized storage and compute resources to improve data processing efficiency and reduce infrastructure costs.

  • Higher Storage Density for Petabyte Scale Workloads: The KR2166V3 accommodates 24 drive bays for 3.5-inch drives in a 2U chassis, delivering more than 700 TB of raw capacity. This compact design enables enterprises to consolidate data across fewer nodes and support preprocessing at petabyte scale with a smaller server footprint.
  • Single Socket Architecture for Efficient Data Processing: Powered by AMD EPYC 9005, the KR2166V3 integrates compute, memory, and I/O resources around a single processor, eliminating intersocket access overhead associated with dual socket NUMA systems. This architecture improves data processing efficiency, delivering 12% higher MapReduce performance than typical 2U dual socket solutions.
  • Lower Infrastructure Costs Through Optimized Resource Allocation: The KR2166V3 combines high storage density with compute resources matched to workload requirements, enabling enterprises to accommodate data growth without unnecessary compute overhead. Under comparable workloads, the KR2166V3 reduces power consumption by more than 45% and total cost of ownership (TCO) by more than 19%.

ItemBaseline Dual-
Socket (Weight)		KR2166V3Saving
CAPEX (Hardware)1.000.8911% ?
Power Cost1.000.5545% ?
Space Cost1.000.5050% ?
3-Year TCO1.000.8119% ?


KAYTUS Broader Storage Portfolio for AI and HPC Workloads.
KAYTUS is expanding its storage portfolio to support AI data lakes and HPC environments at scale. Complementing the KR2166V3, the KR4176V3 delivers up to 1.8 PB of storage capacity per node, while the KR4086V2 JBOD enables independent storage expansion without adding compute nodes.

"AI and HPC are fundamentally reshaping enterprise data infrastructure. Customers need more than raw capacity-they need platforms that continuously reduce cost per TB, improve rack efficiency, and simplify large-scale deployment. KAYTUS combines high-density storage, efficient single-socket architecture, and decoupled JBOD expansion to help customers increase usable capacity while reducing infrastructure overhead." - Darren Cox, General Manager, KAYTUS Europe

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider in AI infrastructure and liquid cooling solutions, delivering a diverse range of innovative, open, and eco-friendly products for cloud, AI, edge computing, and other emerging applications. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS is agile and responsive to user needs through its adaptable business model. Discover more at KAYTUS.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X

Media Contacts: media@kaytus.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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