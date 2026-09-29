Immortal Dragons Backs Renewal Bio to Grow Patient-Matched Cell Platform

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Immortal Dragons, the $40 million purpose-driven longevity fund, today announced its strategic investment in Renewal Bio, an Israeli regenerative medicine company developing patient-matched human cells for transplantation. Renewal Bio was founded in 2022 as a spinout of the Weizmann Institute of Science. It is building its Stembroid platform to produce cells by harnessing the same developmental program that forms them naturally in the body.

Today, most transplantable cells come from donors. Patients who need a bone marrow transplant must find an immune-compatible match, and many still face rejection risks and long-term immunosuppression. Cells derived from a patient's own stem cells would remove the need for a donor match. However, laboratory methods have struggled to produce cells that behave like natural ones.

Letting Development Do the Work

Renewal Bio's platform starts by reprogramming ordinary skin or blood cells into stem cells. It then lets those stem cells self-organize into a 3D model of early human development, without the use of sperm or eggs. Inside this model, target cell types emerge through natural developmental cues rather than being forced into shape by chemical instructions in a dish.

The technology comes from the laboratory of Professor Jacob Hanna at the Weizmann Institute, who is Renewal Bio's co-founder and chief scientific advisor. Over the past decade, the Hanna lab has reported a series of results in Nature, Cell, and Cell Stem Cell. The lab grew mouse embryos outside the uterus through the stage of organ formation, and it built both mouse and human embryo models entirely from stem cells. In 2025, it generated mouse embryo models without any genetic modification. Renewal Bio holds an exclusive license to the platform from the Weizmann Institute.

A Strategic Investment in Replacement

The investment reflects Immortal Dragons' Replacement Strategy thesis, which holds that replacing aged or failing tissues is one of the most direct paths to extending healthy life. The limiting factor for replacement is cell supply, and Renewal Bio is working to remove it.

Boyang Wang, founder of Immortal Dragons, explained the strategic rationale: "Cell supply is the bottleneck for replacement. Renewal Bio is taking it on with some of the most important science in the embryo-model field."

About Immortal Dragons

Immortal Dragons (https://www.id.life/) is a purpose-driven longevity fund headquartered in Singapore. The fund invests in cutting-edge, high-impact technologies and currently supports more than 15 portfolio companies. Beyond conventional investments, the fund advances longevity advocacy through book translation and publishing, translation of longevity leaders' talks, hosting a leading Chinese-language longevity podcast, and providing sponsorships and grants to longevity initiatives and conferences.

For Press Inquiries:

Boyang Wang

Immortal Dragons Founder

press@id.life

SOURCE: Immortal Dragons

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/immortal-dragons-backs-renewal-bio-to-grow-patient-matched-cell-platform-1228344