The agency combines technical data structuring and intent-driven content for AI search with its existing keyword-focused SEO programs

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Ignite Digital has integrated generative engine optimization (GEO) into the search engine optimization programs it runs for active clients, adding technical data and brand asset structuring alongside intent-driven content built for AI-generated search answers.

The integration extends the agency's existing search engine optimization work, which has centered on high-intent keyword targeting and technical audits. Under the GEO methodology, Ignite Digital structures technical data and brand assets to help large language models recognize and reference client websites. The approach also uses content addressing buyer questions across relevant topic categories, alongside work on traditional search visibility.

Industry-specific SEO remains a focus for the agency, including work with electricians, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) contractors, and appliance repair businesses. Its tailored search services draw on experience across more than 20 industries, with keyword research based on the terms customers use in each sector. These services also address site architecture and content to improve crawlability and user experience.

Ignite Digital received recognition from the Web Excellence Awards in its 2026 Season 18 program for generative engine optimization and AI search strategy.

"Our aim is to make a client's business understandable in both traditional search results and AI-generated answers," said Matthew Goulart, Founder of Ignite Digital. "That means working on the technical information behind the site as well as the content that answers customer questions."

The agency's delivery process covers competitive strategy, custom campaign planning, performance data analysis, and ongoing optimization. Clients receive monthly reporting on organic growth and ranking changes. Dedicated account managers hold recurring performance meetings and provide campaign recommendations, connecting the initial keyword and audience research with ongoing adjustments.

About Ignite Digital

Ignite Digital is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, serving organizations across North America and internationally. Its services include search engine optimization, paid advertising, website design and development, and social media management. The agency works with small businesses and enterprise organizations and has served more than 500 customers.

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