Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Tony Michaelides and Eylsia Nicolas to Co-Host the Emerging Artists Hall of Fame - A New Global Show to Mentor and Elevate Rising Talent

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Music industry veteran Tony Michaelides, known for his work promoting U2, The Police, David Bowie, Bob Marley, Depeche Mode, Massive Attack, New Order and many other global artists, will join acclaimed singer-songwriter, inventor, and media innovator Eylsia Nicolas as co-hosts of the upcoming entertainment program, The Emerging Artists Hall of Fame.

The show introduces a new model for discovering and developing rising performers. As co-hosts, Tony and Eylsia will guide audiences through a format built on mentorship, original material, and public participation - offering a fresh alternative to traditional elimination-based talent competitions.

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A Show Built on Mentorship, Not Elimination

Each episode features new artists who perform and receive guidance from Eylsia, Tony, and select industry guests. The show breaks from conventional competition formats in several key ways:

Mentorship over judgment - artists are developed, not dismissed.

Original songs created for contestants - potential signature tracks they can carry into their careers.

Viewer voting on the official Hall of Fame URL - audiences determine who earns a place in the Emerging Artists Hall of Fame.

No restrictive contracts - winners retain full freedom, paying only standard industry royalties for any original material they choose to use.

"Our mission isn't to celebrate legends of the past," said Tony Michaelides. "It's to help create the legends of the future."

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Tony Michaelides: A Career of Launching Icons

Tony Michaelides has been one of the UK's most accomplished promotions executives, with a 30-year career guiding radio and TV campaigns for U2, The Police, Peter Gabriel, David Bowie, Bob Marley, Depeche Mode, Massive Attack, New Order, Annie Lennox, Whitney Houston, Take That, The Stone Roses, and many more. He arranged U2's first televised performance outside Ireland, built one of the UK's most successful independent promotion companies, and later earned the U.S. Government's "Alien of Extraordinary Ability" designation - reserved for those at the top of their field.

His experience launching global artists brings a powerful industry perspective to his role as co-host.

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Eylsia Nicolas: A Multidisciplinary Force in Modern Music and Media

Eylsia Nicolas brings a multidimensional career spanning elite athletics, patented media formats, academic leadership, luxury branding, and a dramatic artistic resurgence.

Her background includes:

Over 800 million Meta views in 2026

Nominations for Best Artist of 2025 and Best Pop Song of 2025

Creator of patented 3D Spatial Audio and BookKards

President of Deco Disc, partnering with major labels and featuring Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elvis, Pavarotti, Kenny Rogers, Alabama, and others

President of New York College of Health Professions, leading them through national accreditation

Founder of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Real Boxer, and WorldIPI.com, an IP powerhouse with hundreds of patents

A music style she defines as orchestral pop, blending diva vocals, Afro/house beats, and orchestral arrangements

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

Follow Tony Michaelides

https://tonymichaelides.com/

https://www.instagram.com/tonyigram/

https://www.facebook.com/tonymichaelidesmomentsthatrock

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About Eylsia Nicolas LLC

Eylsia Nicolas LLC is an entertainment, media, and brand management company representing the career, creative works, products, and select commercial interests of Eylsia Nicolas. The company oversees activities spanning music, fashion, cosmetics, textiles, publishing, entertainment, personal appearances, speaking engagements, licensing, branded products, and related media ventures.

Media Contact: info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/tony-michaelides-and-eylsia-nicolas-to-co%e2%80%91host-the-emergin-1228319