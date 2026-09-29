The China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair: China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair Looks Ahead to 2027 with Expanded Global Connections

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair (CBD Fair Guangzhou) concluded at the Canton Fair Complex, with exhibitors growing despite broader market pressures. Overseas attendance surpassed 11,473, up 33.4% year on year, with visitors from 147 countries and regions. Building on this momentum, the fair is now preparing for its 2027 edition with a stronger focus on industry transformation and global connections.

Navigating the challenges of industry transformation

The home furnishing and building decoration industry is entering a new phase as the property-driven growth model gives way to a market increasingly shaped by renovation and upgrading. While export policy support and growing emerging markets are creating opportunities, challenges remain, including the early stage of brand globalization, mismatches between supply and procurement needs, and incomplete service chains.

Chen Penghan, Sales Head of CBD Fair, said new opportunities should be explored through renovation, quality upgrades, intelligent innovation, and broader channel development.

The 2027 Focus

To adapt to these changes, CBD Fair Guangzhou is accelerating its transformation into an integrated platform serving both domestic and international trade. For the 2027 edition, it will bring together brands with stronger international competitiveness while advancing its "CBD World-Connect" initiative to attract buyers from emerging markets and strengthen year-round, full-chain and multi-channel services and matchmaking.

The CBD Fair Guangzhou 2027 will focus on organizing 21 exhibition halls into three more concentrated sectors.

The INTERIOR sector will address renovation and better living under China's "Good House" model, covering areas including metal customization, integrated home solutions, partial renovation, senior-friendly upgrades and full-lifecycle living scenarios. It will also bring together major industry clusters across China.

The EXTERIOR sector will expand into outdoor categories such as shading, aluminum products, wood-plastic composites and integrated housing, while integrating entrance doors, windows and commercial projects. Heritage restoration will also be introduced around rural revitalization, cultural tourism and preservation.

The MATECH sector will further bring international and Chinese players together, with a new focus on smart hardware, smart-home integration and CMF solutions. Overseas business matchmaking will also extend beyond the exhibition period.

Through these initiatives, the 2027 fair aims to strengthen year-round industry connections while opening more opportunities across domestic and global markets.

Join CBD Fair Guangzhou 2027 from July 8-11, 2027, to connect with the industry and explore new business opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://www.cbdfair-gz.com/en.

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