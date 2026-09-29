NextBeam Earns 18-Month Merit Recognition Through MedAccred Sterilization Program

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / NextBeam's North Sioux City facility has earned 18-month merit recognition through the MedAccred Sterilization program for its radiation sterilization scope, recognizing sustained performance and a continued commitment to quality in this critical medical device process. Awarded June 26, 2026, the recognition reflects the company's ongoing investment in robust quality systems, technical expertise, and process control.

Merit recognition is awarded to suppliers that demonstrate sustained performance and continued conformance to the rigorous requirements of the MedAccred audit process. The extended accreditation interval recognizes organizations that consistently maintain high standards and a strong culture of quality.

Radiation sterilization plays a critical role in helping ensure the safety and effectiveness of medical devices before they reach patients, making process integrity and ongoing oversight essential throughout the supply chain.

"This is a continued and meaningful endorsement from some of the most expert sterilization quality professionals in our industry," stated Andrew Patton, Founder and CEO of NextBeam."This recognition provides additional assurance that our systems, processes, and team continue to deliver the very high level of quality our customers expect."

Participation in the MedAccred program provides medical device manufacturers and their suppliers with an independent assessment of critical manufacturing processes against industry-developed requirements. By bringing together technical experts from across the industry, the program helps strengthen consistency, reduce risk, and reinforce confidence in critical processes.

"We view MedAccred as an important component of our commitment to continuous improvement," Patton said. "The program challenges organizations to maintain rigorous standards and provides valuable independent validation of process performance."

NextBeam's achievement demonstrates the value of sustained quality performance and independent technical assessment in strengthening confidence across the medical device supply chain. Through continued participation in the MedAccred program, NextBeam provides customers with added assurance that a critical sterilization process is being managed in accordance with recognized industry expectations while supporting the broader goal of advancing patient safety

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About NextBeam

NextBeam is a provider of advanced E-Beam irradiation capabilities. With two E-Beam facilities in the United States and more in development, NextBeam focuses on delivering precise, reliable, and efficient irradiation services to customers in the medical device industry, among others. Visit us at https://nextbeam.com/.

About the MedAccred Program

The MedAccred Program is an industry-managed, globally recognized collaborative program that provides critical process accreditation for the medical device industry. Supported by medical device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers and regulatory bodies, MedAccred drives standardization, reduces risk and enhances global patient safety by ensuring the integrity of critical manufacturing and testing processes. Learn more at www.p-r-i.org/medaccred.

About PRI

The MedAccred program is administered by the Performance Review Institute (PRI?), a not-for-profit trade association started in 1990. PRI is a global administrator of industry-managed critical process accreditation programs focused on improving process and product quality through collaboration among stakeholders in industries where safety and quality are shared goals. Learn more at https://www.p-r-i.org/.

Media Contact:

Maddison McKinley | Marketing Consultant for NextBeam | hello@insightimize.co

SOURCE: NextBeam

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/nextbeam-earns-18-month-merit-recognition-through-medaccredr-steriliza-1227038