BrainGu Assessed Awardable for Department of War Solutions in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / BrainGu, a software and technology company focused on delivering secure, mission-ready digital capabilities, today announced that it has achieved Awardable status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace for GuC2: Mission Applications at the Speed of Relevance.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of War's (DoW's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), digital, and data analytics capabilities.

BrainGu builds SmoothGlue, a commercial software delivery platform for developing, delivering, and operating secure software across complex mission environments. GuC2 builds on that foundation to provide a repeatable Software Delivery Kit (SDK) for mission applications, helping government teams reduce the friction between operational requirements, engineering, accreditation, deployment, and real-world use.

"The problem isn't a lack of good ideas. It's how long it takes to turn them into something operational," said Tony Montemorano, Senior Director of Design and Marketing at BrainGu.

"We build to close that gap. Tradewinds gives government teams another path from mission need to working capability, without sacrificing the security, rigor, or operational realities that come with the mission."

BrainGu's solution video, GuC2: Mission Applications at the Speed of Relevance, accessible to government customers through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, demonstrates how GuC2 supports the rapid development, integration, and delivery of mission applications into operational environments. Built on SmoothGlue, GuC2 combines a reusable software delivery foundation with mission-focused product engineering to reduce the time and complexity between operational need and deployed capability.

"As a secure-by-design suite of productized software components, GuC2 acts as a force multiplier for mission applications. It enables engineering teams to rapidly build and deploy compliant, resilient capabilities without getting bogged down in the underlying architecture," said Rachel O'Donnell, Vice President of Mission Systems Group at BrainGu.

"By building on SmoothGlue, we bypass bottlenecks to deliver production-ready software in a fraction of the time. This platform-led DevSecOps approach ensures resilient, high-impact mission applications can deploy seamlessly across enterprise cloud, air-gapped systems, and DDIL edge environments, truly delivering capabilities at the speed of relevance."

BrainGu was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solution videos demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoW missions. Government customers interested in viewing GuC2: Mission Applications at the Speed of Relevance can access the solution through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace at tradewindAI.com.

About BrainGu

BrainGu builds secure software for organizations operating in complex, high-consequence environments. Its teams combine product engineering, platform engineering, DevSecOps, and mission expertise to help customers turn operational requirements into software that can be securely developed, delivered, and sustained at operational speed.

BrainGu's commercial software delivery platform, SmoothGlue, provides a consistent foundation for developing, delivering, and operating secure software across cloud, on-premises, disconnected, edge, and highly secure environments. BrainGu's Mission Systems Group builds on that foundation to rapidly turn operational requirements into deployable capabilities.

For more information or media requests, visit braingu.com.

Contact Information

Tony Montemorano

Sr. Director, Design & Marketing

tony.montemorano@braingu.com

(616) 206-1925

SOURCE: BrainGu

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/braingu-assessed-awardable-for-department-of-war-solutions-in-the-1226718