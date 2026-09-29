Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - MAISON Bahamas Real Estate Ltd. ("MAISON" or the "Company"), the exclusive Forbes Global Properties affiliate for The Bahamas, is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation-only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Monday, October 19th to Wednesday, October 21st, 2026, in Nassau, Bahamas.

MAISON will open the summit on Monday, October 19th, hosting an exclusive welcome mixer at one of its luxury listings to kick off the week's festivities. The Company looks forward to welcoming attendees to The Bahamas and introducing global investors to some of the country's most distinguished residences and development opportunities.

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 20th and Wednesday, October 21st, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: Centurion One Capital - Bahamas Summit

MAISON BAHAMAS REAL ESTATE LTD.

Per: "Ryan Knowles"

Ryan Knowles

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

About MAISON

Founded in 2022 and based in Nassau, MAISON is a boutique luxury real estate brokerage and the exclusive Forbes Global Properties affiliate for The Bahamas. MAISON represents distinguished residences, land and new developments across New Providence and the Family Islands, advising an international clientele of buyers, sellers and investors. Founder and CEO Ryan Knowles has more than $500 million in Bahamian luxury sales.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

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