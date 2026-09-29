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PR Newswire
29.09.2026 06:36 Uhr
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Experience Abu Dhabi: Wego and DCT Abu Dhabi Drive Regional Travel Demand

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to spotlight the UAE capital as one of the region's most compelling and culturally rich destinations.

The strategic collaboration will inspire travelers across the MENA region to rediscover Abu Dhabi's unique blend of heritage, nature, and world-class entertainment. Through targeted digital campaigns and data-driven storytelling, Wego will position Abu Dhabi at the forefront of regional travel consideration, connecting high-intent travelers directly to bookable flights and stays.

From the architectural grandeur of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the artistic mastery of Louvre Abu Dhabi to the pristine shores of Saadiyat Island and the adrenaline of Yas Island's theme parks, Abu Dhabi offers a seamless fusion of authenticity and innovation. Whether exploring the UNESCO-listed oases of Al Ain Region or venturing into the sweeping dunes of the Rub' al Khali, visitors can experience a destination that delivers both depth and diversity.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Abu Dhabi continues to set the benchmark for regional tourism, seamlessly uniting rich heritage with transformative, future-ready experiences. Through our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, we are leveraging Wego's market intelligence and reach across MENA to inspire travelers and convert that inspiration into seamless bookings. We are proud to support Abu Dhabi's tourism vision by connecting millions of travelers to experiences that are both authentic and extraordinary."

With strong air connectivity, world-class hospitality, and a dynamic cultural and entertainment landscape, Abu Dhabi is increasingly capturing the attention of regional travelers seeking accessible yet enriching escapes.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, added:
"Our collaboration with Wego enables us to amplify Abu Dhabi's diverse offering to a highly engaged regional audience. As demand grows for meaningful, culturally immersive experiences closer to home, Abu Dhabi is always ready to welcome travelers with exceptional infrastructure, rich heritage, and a year-round calendar of world-class events."

Together, Wego and DCT Abu Dhabi are accelerating this momentum combining destination expertise with advanced travel technology to inspire discovery and drive measurable growth for the UAE capital.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experience-abu-dhabi-wego-and-dct-abu-dhabi-drive-regional-travel-demand-302890287.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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