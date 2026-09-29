Akkodis and Biolevate Partner to Accelerate AI-Powered Scientific, Regulatory and Technical Documentation in Highly Regulated Industries

Partnership combines AI-powered scientific and regulatory documentation with expert oversight to accelerate productivity and compliance across life sciences, defense, aerospace and energy

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Akkodis, a global leader in digital engineering consulting and part of the Adecco Group, and Biolevate, an AI-powered life sciences company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate AI-assisted scientific, regulatory and technical documentation in highly regulated industries. Initially launching in France and Belgium, with plans for expansion into additional markets, the partnership combines Biolevate's AI platform with Akkodis' engineering, validation and regulatory expertise to help organizations improve compliance, reduce documentation burdens and accelerate innovation.

In highly regulated industries, scientific, technical and compliance-related documentation is critical to product approvals, quality, patient safety and operational compliance. As documentation volumes increase, organizations continue to struggle with manual, resource-intensive processes that are difficult to scale. The result is a pressing need for AI-assisted documentation solutions that improve productivity while maintaining compliance, traceability and expert oversight.

The partnership between Akkodis and Biolevate addresses these challenges by combining AI-powered automation with domain expertise and governed workflows purpose-built for regulated environments. Biolevate reports scientific literature reviews can be completed up to 2.5 times faster, while clinical study report generation and regulatory dossier preparation times can be reduced by up to 50% and MedTech development workflows by up to 30%.

A complementary alliance of technology and expertise

Akkodis brings deep expertise in life sciences, validation engineering, quality systems, regulatory compliance and AI transformation. The company helps organizations implement, validate and scale technology-enabled processes in complex, compliance-driven environments, bridging the gap between emerging technologies and real-world operations.

Biolevate provides ELISE, an AI-powered knowledge and workflow platform for regulated environments. Using natural language processing, computer vision and graph-based AI models, the platform helps organizations accelerate scientific writing, regulatory documentation and knowledge management workflows. Designed around controlled sources, traceable evidence, expert review processes and governed workflows, ELISE enables organizations to apply AI in a more consistent, transparent and auditable manner. The platform also helps organizations operationalize institutional knowledge through reusable templates, predefined methodologies and standardized review processes, enabling more consistent execution of documentation workflows across teams.

Unlike conversational AI tools, ELISE is designed around controlled sources, traceable evidence and governed workflows required for regulated processes.

The joint offering combines Biolevate's AI-powered knowledge and workflow platform with Akkodis' consulting, engineering, quality, validation and regulatory expertise to help customers deploy and scale AI-enabled documentation processes. Together, the companies help organizations operationalize AI across high-stakes scientific, regulatory and compliance workflows while maintaining transparency, traceability and expert oversight.

Use cases delivered at scale

The partnership supports high-value workflows across regulated environments, including:

Scientific Writing - Systematic literature reviews (SLRs), clinical study reports (CSRs) and scientific documentation.

- Systematic literature reviews (SLRs), clinical study reports (CSRs) and scientific documentation. Regulatory Documentation and Medical Communications - Regulatory dossiers, submissions, medical communications and regulatory intelligence workflows.

- Regulatory dossiers, submissions, medical communications and regulatory intelligence workflows. Validation Engineering and Commissioning & Qualification (C&Q) - Validation documentation, compliance reviews and audit-readiness activities.

- Validation documentation, compliance reviews and audit-readiness activities. Medical Device Development - Product development workflows supporting regulatory readiness and lifecycle management.

"This partnership reflects the core of Akkodis Intelligence: combining advanced AI with deep human expertise to modernize scientific, regulatory and technical documentation," said Jo Debecker, President and CEO of Akkodis. "Organizations in highly regulated industries need more than powerful AI models. They need governed workflows that support expert decision-making. Together, Akkodis and Biolevate help clients operationalize AI in ways that are scalable, traceable and aligned with regulatory requirements."

"Biolevate's mission is to pave the way for faster therapies by bringing innovation where it's most needed," said Joël Belafa, Co-founder and CEO of Biolevate. "Partnering with Akkodis enables scientists, engineers, and regulatory teams to redefine how they work in the AI era, boosting productivity, safeguarding critical knowledge, and bringing high-quality solutions to market faster. It is a major milestone for us to address this challenge at a much larger scale and Akkodis is recognized for the quality of their experts and their strategic impact on every continent."

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Media contacts

Anne Friedrich

SVP, Global Head of Communications, Akkodis

M. +4915174633470

E. anne.friedrich@adeccogroup.com

Lisa Bushka

VP, External Communications, Akkodis

M. +18604630770

E. lisa.bushka@adeccogroup.com

About Akkodis

Akkodis is a global digital engineering consulting company that enables organizations to innovate and accelerate by applying technology to redefine how processes and products are developed, powered and optimized. With deep expertise across AI, data, cloud, edge and software engineering, we offer best-in-class technology consultancy. Through our strong, scalable delivery models and specialized talent, we provide end-to-end solutions, from strategy and consulting through implementation. Our commitment to Akkodis Intelligence helps businesses connect the exponential power of technology with the irreplaceable strengths of human thinking and collaboration. Part of the Adecco Group and headquartered in Switzerland, Akkodis brings together 40,000 engineers and digital experts in over 30 countries, with services that span Consulting, Solutions and Academy. With deep experience across the world's major industries, Akkodis empowers businesses to solve complex challenges and achieve sustainable impact. akkodis.com | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com

About Biolevate

Biolevate is an AI-native technology company helping life sciences organizations turn complex scientific, operational and regulatory knowledge into reliable, repeatable workflows. Its platform processes documents and data across multiple formats, connects knowledge from diverse sources and coordinates specialized AI agents to support research, evidence reviews, scientific and regulatory writing, quality, manufacturing, safety and knowledge management. Biolevate enables organizations to use AI at scale with greater transparency, consistency and accountability, reducing manual work and accelerating critical processes from discovery to patients. The company supports organizations across the pharmaceutical value chain, including Sanofi and Merck/MSD, and is backed by leading investors including EQT Ventures and Orange Ventures.

www.biolevate.com | LinkedIn

SOURCE: Akkodis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/akkodis-and-biolevate-partner-to-accelerate-ai-powered-scientific-regu-1227784