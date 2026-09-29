Technologies designed to help customers improve efficiency, reduce emissions and address evolving cooling, heating and cold chain needs

Copeland, a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions, today announced its participation at Chillventa 2026, taking place Oct. 13-15 in Nuremberg, Germany. From growing data center cooling demands to increased adoption of heat pumps and natural refrigerants, customers across Europe are navigating rapid change. Copeland will showcase technologies designed to address the region's evolving heating, cooling and refrigeration requirements.

As demand for energy-efficient cooling, electrified heating and sustainable industrial operations grows across Europe, Copeland continues to invest in the technologies, capabilities and partnerships needed to help customers navigate changing regulatory requirements and work toward their sustainability objectives.

Copeland has made a series of strategic investments to support Europe's long-term energy and climate priorities. These include the acquisition of Germany-based SPH Sustainable Process Heat, the addition of Bueno Analytics to expand digital capabilities, and the recently announced transaction with Dickson, which strengthens Copeland's environmental monitoring and cold chain offerings. Copeland has also expanded manufacturing capacity in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, added new Factory Acceptance Testing capabilities for industrial heat pump solutions, and extended its joint venture with Daikin to advance residential heat pump technologies in Europe. Collectively, these investments strengthen the company's ability to help customers address decarbonization and building performance priorities across residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Solutions Supporting Europe's Energy and Infrastructure Needs

From AI data centers and industrial manufacturing to food retail and residential heating, Copeland's compression, controls and software technologies are designed to improve efficiency, reduce emissions and strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure:

Advancing Europe's heat pump transition: Presenting variable-speed compression technologies designed for a wide variety of heat pump applications to deliver energy savings and enhanced comfort, as well as advanced inverter swing rotary compressors developed in partnership with Daikin to simplify OEM system integration and support the electrification of heating across European homes.

Presenting variable-speed compression technologies designed for a wide variety of heat pump applications to deliver energy savings and enhanced comfort, as well as advanced inverter swing rotary compressors developed in partnership with Daikin to simplify OEM system integration and support the electrification of heating across European homes. Accelerating industrial decarbonization: Showcasing the Vilter VQ95 single-screw heat pump for high-temperature industrial applications, while highlighting Copeland's expanded industrial heat pump and process-heating capabilities, including technologies capable of generating hot water up to 180°C and process steam up to 175°C to support industrial decarbonization goals.

Showcasing the Vilter VQ95 single-screw heat pump for high-temperature industrial applications, while highlighting Copeland's expanded industrial heat pump and process-heating capabilities, including technologies capable of generating hot water up to 180°C and process steam up to 175°C to support industrial decarbonization goals. Powering efficient data center growth: Featuring oil-free centrifugal compressors with Aero-lift bearing technology, delivering thermal management optimized for low-GWP refrigerants (including R-513A, R-515B and R-1234ze) that support growing computational power loads while helping maintain grid stability.

Featuring oil-free centrifugal compressors with Aero-lift bearing technology, delivering thermal management optimized for low-GWP refrigerants (including R-513A, R-515B and R-1234ze) that support growing computational power loads while helping maintain grid stability. Enabling a smarter, more connected cold chain: Demonstrating CO2 (R-744) scroll refrigeration units for decentralized retail refrigeration, CO2 refrigeration compression solutions for centralized booster systems, energy-efficient propane (R-290) compressors for display cases and Bueno Analytics software that helps customers improve operational efficiency and proactively identify system issues.

Visit Hall 5, Booth #132 to learn how Copeland is helping customers navigate the refrigerant and energy transitions across heating, cooling, cold chain and industrial applications. For details on Copeland's presentations, speakers and event schedule, visit the Copeland Chillventa 2026 event page.

About Copeland:

Copeland is a global leader in compression technologies and controls solutions, with more than 200 million installations worldwide. We deliver reliability and innovation across heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), cold chain and industrial applications. With over 100 years of expertise and approximately 18,000 colleagues in 40+ countries, we are advancing the energy and refrigerants transitions while safeguarding high-value, perishable products partnering with our customers at a global scale to help them achieve greater efficiency and sustainability. Learn more at copeland.com.

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