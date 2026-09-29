13-22 November 2026

Lumo Art Tech festival, a new ten-day international festival exploring the intersection of art, technology and science, has announced its full programme for its inaugural edition in Oulu, Northern Finland, as part of the Oulu2026 European Capital of Culture year. Taking place across 16 cultural venues and outdoor locations, the festival brings together exhibitions, light and sound art, audiovisual performances, talks and professional events.

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Björk. Credit: Vidar Logi

A key highlight is an exhibition by Icelandic artist and musician Björk, opening on 13 November. Following its debut in Reykjavík, the exhibition brings three audiovisual installations to Oulu's Pekuri Shopping Centre: Ancestress, Sorrowful Soil and Björk Orkestral. Björk will also perform a special DJ set at the new waterfront venue Tarkastamo on 15 November.

The festival's wider programme brings together international and Finnish artists working across light, sound, digital and media art. It incorporates three festivals: Lumo Light Festival, the new TAR Festival, and FLASH5 Light Art Biennial. Other highlights include Jakob Kudsk Steensen's The Kuutar Garden, Josefina Nelimarkka's Arctic Clouds, Andrew Melchior's The Logos and audiovisual performances by artists including Halina Rice, Riccardo Giovinetto, Ida Toninato and Pierre-Luc Lecours.

The programme also includes exhibitions from Fotografiska Tallinn, Kiasma and Photo North, as well as Aurora Revelare at the new Museum and Science Centre Tiima. Tarkastamo, one of Oulu's newest cultural venues, will host performances and professional events during the festival.

The professional programme brings together artists, researchers and technology experts for talks, seminars, workshops and networking. Lumo Talks (17-20 November) explores themes including the Future of Work, Sustainability and the Art of Innovation, with keynote speakers including Takashi Kudo of teamLab and Gabrielle Jenks of Factory International. AVARA, organised by Oulu University of Applied Sciences, focuses on emerging technologies and the theme of Space.

Lumo Art Tech builds on Oulu's established Lumo Light Festival and the city's long-standing connection to technology and innovation. Oulu joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as a City of Media Arts in 2023. Lumo Art Tech will continue as an annual event after 2026.

Most of the programme is free to attend, with some events and exhibitions requiring tickets. The full programme is available here.

The main partner of the festival is Nokia. Other partners include Oulun Pysäköinti, Avidly, Genelec, LähiTapiola and Oulu University of Applied Sciences (Oamk)

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Contacts:

Henri Turunen

Oulu2026 Programme Manager

henri.turunen@oulu2026.eu