Selfie-first onboarding eliminates unnecessary ID scans for trusted users, backed by the global Jumio Identity Graph, consent-based privacy and real-time compliance

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence, today announced the expansion of its reusable identity solution, selfie.DONE, across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This launch marks the final phase of Jumio's selfie.DONE rollout, following successful launches in Latin America, North America, and Asia-Pacific making true reusable identity available worldwide wherever Jumio operates.

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In regulated EMEA markets, organizations face the dual challenge of eliminating onboarding friction while adhering to stringent privacy standards and regulatory frameworks, including GDPR, PSD2, AMLD, and other evolving regulatory compliance requirements. selfie.DONE addresses this challenge with a privacy-focused, consent-based architecture. Instead of forcing enrolled users through repetitive ID document scans, selfie.DONE establishes a selfie-first fast lane that verifies trusted, enrolled identities instantly while performing required compliance checks behind the scenes in real time.

Unlike closed-loop identity wallets or identity networks restricted to affiliated businesses, Jumio's approach to reusable identity is powered by its proprietary global, consent-based identity graph of over 75 million legitimate and fraudulent identities, which grows by approximately 85,000 identities daily. Every reuse decision is anchored in end-user consent and real-time re-verification running fresh biometric matching and risk analysis rather than relying on cached static results.

"Bringing selfie.DONE to EMEA completes our worldwide rollout of our reusable identity solution, shifting the industry from static, point-in-time checks to continuous, connected, and contextual identity intelligence on a global scale," said Bala Kumar, president and CPTO at Jumio. "In markets where regulatory scrutiny and user expectations for friction-free digital experiences are equally high, selfie.DONE proves that conversion and compliance are not a trade-off. By putting explicit user consent and privacy at the core of our global identity graph, we empower businesses to instantly recognize trusted users while ensuring rigorous security and privacy standards."

Deployments have demonstrated selfie.DONE's significant operational and commercial impact, driving up to a 20% increase in verification completion rates and enabling up to 60% of returning trusted users to complete verification document-free.

While serving as a key operational lever for gaming operators at SBC Summit Lisbon seeking to streamline player registration and re-verification, selfie.DONE applies equally across high-trust digital sectors, including financial services, fintech, crypto, marketplaces, and mobility.

Stop by SBC Summit booth E116 this week to learn more about selfie.DONE, or visit www.jumio.com for more information or to request a demo.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

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Contacts:

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