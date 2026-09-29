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IV

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 08:48
14,170 Euro
-0,70 % -0,100
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,23514,24010:07
14,23514,24010:04
PR Newswire
29.09.2026 07:06 Uhr
279 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Petrus Advisers; Petrus Legal Strategies: Tata Motors: Pay Fair Value | Petrus Publishes Its View on the Offer for Iveco

ST. HELIER, Jersey and LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrus Legal Strategies (Jersey) Limited, Petrus Advisers Limited and funds advised by Petrus Advisers Limited (together, "Petrus"), which together hold approximately 3.8% of Iveco Group N.V. ("Iveco") common shares, today published a communication setting out its views of Tata Motors's proposed all-cash voluntary tender offer for Iveco at €14.10 per share. The presentation is available at www.petrusadvisers.com/Iveco.

"We have today published our view of the €14.10 offer: it sets out why that offer does not represent fair value for Iveco's shareholders.

"First, the offer significantly undervalues Iveco relative to its peers. Second, Iveco's shareholders do not receive an appropriate share of the synergy value this transaction creates: value Tata Motors has itself described to its own investors as substantial. Third, shareholders should be compensated for the 15-month period between the announcement of the transaction and its expected closing.

"Our ask is a simple one: fair value for all of Iveco's shareholders."

About Petrus Advisers and Petrus Legal Strategies

Petrus Advisers is an FCA regulated alternative investment management firm. Headquartered in London, it was founded in 2009. Petrus has a successful track record investing in European equities based on its proprietary analysis and entrepreneurial investment approach. Petrus takes a constructive approach actively working together with the management teams and boards of companies where we have a significant stake. Petrus Legal Strategies uses its market leading expertise in litigation and arbitration to deploy capital into complex legal situations.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tata-motors-pay-fair-value--petrus-publishes-its-view-on-the-offer-for-iveco-302891897.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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