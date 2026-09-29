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PR Newswire
29.09.2026 07:12 Uhr
222 Leser
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Visit Sweden AB: Sweden Opens Travel Agency for Introverts

Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden is opening The Introvert Travel Agency, designed to help travellers discover, book and recharge in Sweden-with less social pressure and more freedom to explore on their own terms.

According to a recent YouGov survey, only 14% describe themselves as extroverts, while 41% identify as introverts and another 45% as a mix of both. Nearly half say they sometimes need a "vacation from their vacation" to recover after travelling. The research also shows that 67% of travellers prefer destinations where social interaction feels optional rather than expected.

"For introverts, recharging is often less about being alone and more about having control over when and how we interact with others," says Mattias Lundberg, a licensed psychologist and Associate Professor of Psychology at Umeå University. "Environments with less social pressure, more personal space and the possibility to withdraw can make it easier to preserve and regain energy. Sweden naturally offers many of these qualities, which makes it particularly well suited to travellers who want to experience a destination on their own terms."

In Sweden, silence does not automatically need filling. Having a coffee alone is unremarkable; personal space is generally respected. Sweden's low population density and the right of public access, allemansrätten, allow visitors to experience nature independently at their own pace.

"Many travellers are looking for something surprisingly simple: the freedom to decide when they want company and when they don't," says Susanne Andersson, CEO of Visit Sweden. "Sweden has always offered that kind of space, in our nature, our cities and our social culture. The Introvert Travel Agency makes it easier to experience Sweden in your own way. Here, being social is an option, not an obligation."

The Introvert Travel Agency is available online and will launch as a pop-up experience, bringing Sweden's nature, space and relaxed social culture to life for visitors looking to plan a quieter kind of holiday. The pop-up will visit:

  • Berlin, October 14 - 17
  • Paris, October 21 - 24
  • London, October 28 - 31

More information: visitsweden.com/the-introvert-travel-agency/
Video:https://youtu.be/SUG2ACZotP8
Press images

Source: Survey, June/July 2026, VisitSweden/YouGov

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sweden-opens-travel-agency-for-introverts-302887946.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.