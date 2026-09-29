Visit Sweden AB: Sweden Opens Travel Agency for Introverts

Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden is opening The Introvert Travel Agency, designed to help travellers discover, book and recharge in Sweden-with less social pressure and more freedom to explore on their own terms.

According to a recent YouGov survey, only 14% describe themselves as extroverts, while 41% identify as introverts and another 45% as a mix of both. Nearly half say they sometimes need a "vacation from their vacation" to recover after travelling. The research also shows that 67% of travellers prefer destinations where social interaction feels optional rather than expected.

"For introverts, recharging is often less about being alone and more about having control over when and how we interact with others," says Mattias Lundberg, a licensed psychologist and Associate Professor of Psychology at Umeå University. "Environments with less social pressure, more personal space and the possibility to withdraw can make it easier to preserve and regain energy. Sweden naturally offers many of these qualities, which makes it particularly well suited to travellers who want to experience a destination on their own terms."

In Sweden, silence does not automatically need filling. Having a coffee alone is unremarkable; personal space is generally respected. Sweden's low population density and the right of public access, allemansrätten, allow visitors to experience nature independently at their own pace.

"Many travellers are looking for something surprisingly simple: the freedom to decide when they want company and when they don't," says Susanne Andersson, CEO of Visit Sweden. "Sweden has always offered that kind of space, in our nature, our cities and our social culture. The Introvert Travel Agency makes it easier to experience Sweden in your own way. Here, being social is an option, not an obligation."

The Introvert Travel Agency is available online and will launch as a pop-up experience, bringing Sweden's nature, space and relaxed social culture to life for visitors looking to plan a quieter kind of holiday. The pop-up will visit:

Berlin, October 14 - 17

Paris, October 21 - 24

London, October 28 - 31

More information: visitsweden.com/the-introvert-travel-agency/

Video:https://youtu.be/SUG2ACZotP8

Press images

Source: Survey, June/July 2026, VisitSweden/YouGov

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