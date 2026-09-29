Zoomlion Signs US$300 Million Credit Insurance Policy and Initial US$50 Million Non-Recourse Factoring Agreement

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") signed a US$300 million portfolio credit insurance policy and an initial US$50 million non-recourse factoring agreement at the Zoomlion 2026 Global Financial Partners Summit and Signing Ceremony in Shanghai on September 11, establishing a tiered insurance-and-financing framework for overseas installment receivables as its international business grows.

Developed over six months with international insurers and financial institutions, the arrangement combines portfolio credit insurance with non-recourse factoring. In practical terms, overseas installment receivables covered by the insurance policy can be factored with an overseas bank on a non-recourse basis. This gives Zoomlion a structured way to manage and finance overseas receivables rather than handling them transaction by transaction. The framework is designed to turn these receivables into scalable, standardized and replicable investment-grade assets.

At the signing ceremony, the US$300 million policy was signed with a double-A-rated international insurer and leading institutions, while the initial US$50 million non-recourse factoring agreement was signed with an overseas bank.

The agreements come as Zoomlion continues to expand internationally. In the first half of 2026, the company's international revenue rose 12.45% year over year to RMB 15.54 billion (approximately US$2.31 billion), accounting for 57.25% of total revenue.

Zoomlion CFO Du Yigang reviewed the company's cooperation with global financial partners and outlined its progress and future plans for overseas financial and insurance services.

"Zoomlion will continue to uphold the values of Integrity, Dedication, Inclusiveness and Responsibility and deepen mutual trust with our financial partners," said Du.

More than 40 financial and insurance partners from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, France, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong SAR and other markets attended the summit. Discussions covered the global macroeconomic outlook, overseas financial and insurance strategies, regional market opportunities, exchange and interest rate trends, and insurance innovation. The Economist Corporate Network (ECN) led a morning session on macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, while representatives from Radana and Alfa-Bank shared perspectives on market and financing developments.

Xu Xiaoming, General Manager of Zoomlion's Financial Business Management Department and Credit Insurance Department, discussed future cooperation, while Deputy General Manager Yan Xin introduced the company's overseas third-party financing and insurance strategy and cooperation models.

Looking ahead, Zoomlion plans to deepen cooperation with global financial and insurance partners and further develop scalable and replicable financial and insurance solutions to support its international growth.

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