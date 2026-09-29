SALI Tools to Present Professional Power Tools and Exclusive B2B Offers at the 140th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALI Tools will present its professional power tools and accessories at the 140th Canton Fair in Guangzhou from October 15 to 19, 2026. International distributors, importers, wholesalers and retailers can visit Hall 9.2, Booth F31-F32 to review products, discuss sourcing requirements and access fair-only purchasing offers.





October 15-19, 2026 | Hall 9.2 | Booth F31-F32

Founded in 2010, SALI Tools supplies products for cutting, grinding, polishing and drilling applications. Its accessories include cutting and grinding discs, flap discs, diamond saw blades, drill bits and hole saws for metalworking, construction, stone processing and maintenance. The power tool range includes angle grinders and cordless drills.

The portfolio allows buyers to source complete combinations, such as angle grinders with cutting, grinding and flap discs, or cordless drills with drill bits and hole saws. This approach can help distributors consolidate purchasing and develop coordinated product lines for local channels.

Fair Offers for B2B Buyers

During the fair, SALI Tools will offer an 80Nm brushless cordless drill at US$15. Selected angle grinders will also be available with exclusive discounts, giving buyers an opportunity to assess tool and accessory combinations at the booth.

Qualifying B2B orders can enter a lucky draw for prizes including a smartphone, smartwatch or wireless earbuds. Offer terms and designated order thresholds will be available from the SALI sales team during the event.

Meet the SALI Team

SALI's international sales team will meet buyers to discuss product selection, market requirements, purchasing plans and distribution opportunities. Sales Manager Lily will lead the exhibition team. The company will also introduce its product development, international supply and overseas channel support capabilities.

SALI Tools supports international customers with product development, supply coordination and marketing materials for overseas channels. Buyers can discuss specifications, packaging, order planning and regional distribution needs directly in person at the fair.

Buyers seeking professional accessories, power tools or combined product programs can use the meeting to compare specifications, evaluate offers and discuss cooperation beyond a single order.

Visit SALI Tools

The 140th Canton Fair runs from October 15 to 19, 2026. Visit SALI Tools at Hall 9.2, Booth F31-F32 to view the portfolio, meet the team and discuss sourcing opportunities.

Contact

Lightman Yu

www.salitools.com

salimarketing@pcsali.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a9992e9-55b0-401e-99b3-b5f99944c8bc