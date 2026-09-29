London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to note the announcement by FTSE Russell, the global index provider, that the Company is due to become a constituent of the FTSE 250 index as of the October 1, 2026.

FTSE Russell: Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

Gilbert Clark, CEO of Meridian, commented:

"It has been a great few weeks for the Company, after we released our definitive feasibility study, confirming the potential of our flagship Cabaçal project in Brazil.

Our original long term decision to join the London market was based on investor growth and index inclusion. The confirmation of this strategy has continued on the back of today's news, in addition to the quality of the institutional and retail investors we have been able to attract to the register."

About Meridian

Meridian Mining is focused on:

The development and exploration of the advanced-stage Cabaçal VMS gold-copper project;

Expanding the initial resource inventory at the Santa Helena area through extension of Santa Helena Central, and new discoveries;

Regional-scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS Belt to expand the Cabaçal Hub strategy; and

Exploration in the Jauru & Araputanga Greenstone Belts (the above all located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining plc

Mr. Gilbert Clark - CEO and Director

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Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co

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