A research team led by scientists at China's Nanjing University has developed a healing intervention strategy to improve the efficiency and stability of perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells based on industrial textured silicon. Textured silicon is particularly important for perovskite-silicon tandem cells because microscopic pyramids on the silicon surface reduce reflection and improve light trapping, increasing the amount of sunlight available for conversion. Such textures are widely used in industrial crystalline silicon solar cells, but their uneven surfaces make it difficult to deposit uniform, ...

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