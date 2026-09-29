The Solar Energy Association of Ukraine (SEAU) has shared preliminary results of the country's recent solar auctions. Ukraine's state-owned JSC Guaranteed Buyer, the offtaker and intermediary in the country's electricity market, ran two auctions on September 25. The first covered 50 MW of standalone solar capacity with a maximum bid price of €0.08 ($0.093)/kWh, while a second 100 MW solar-plus-storage auction ran with a maximum bid price of €0.12/kWh SEAU shared that the 50 MW solar auction received three bids from a total of two companies. The three bids requested a combined 38.99 MW, equivalent ...

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